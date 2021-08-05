 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   NYC subway riders rescue a man in a wheelchair who rolled off the platform onto the tracks just before the train pulled into the station   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, English-language films, NEW YORK, exclusive video of the dramatic rescue, subway tracks, Train station, Union Square, Pet Shop Boys, Doggystyle  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just didn't want their trains to be delayed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the three-eyed raven.
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, happy to read about a Real Hero Award, instead of a Darwin Award being presented......!!!!!!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He was the three-eyed raven.


So I guess he'll be the next Mayor?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No snark here.

Great job.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CHUD bait
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought New Yorkers were supposed to ignore those in distress.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A picture of the rescuer:

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I thought New Yorkers were supposed to ignore those in distress.


They were probably tourists.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of our writers, Lauren Mennen, witnessed it all.
A man in his 30s somehowIf she witnessed it all, why is it "somehow" and why is the video only after they are on the tracks?
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think the woman interviewed resembled Monica Lewinsky?

/or am I just thinking of Monica Lewinsky?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't like a train was coming right then.  Meh, no big deal.

/goes back to my newspaper
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Later, his wheelchair was stolen.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They took his wallet
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"....Heyyyyyy! Can'tcha see I'm tryin' ta cross the tracks here!?"
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah we talk big and can be loud and tend to gesticulate and yeah we're workin' heah and will nonetheless shove that skeevy New York energy in your fat flatland faces every chance we get.

But weirdly, in spite of all that or maybe because of it, New Yorkers are the nicest farking people on this planet. Gonna miss this place. Fugheddabbouddit
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All were subsequently ticketed for failing to distance socially
 
toonetwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Real heros are not paid, these rescuers are real heros!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder why a person is in a wheelchair. Other times I can make an educated guess.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: New Yorkers are the nicest farking people on this planet.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.