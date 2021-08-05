 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   City council fires embattled police chief. Lone no vote in 6-1 decision cast by (checks notes) his mistress   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Constable, Lance Nosse, Kirtland City Council, Alcoholism, termination hearing, Termination of employment, council members, Kirtland Mayor Kevin Potter  
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkward tag?  Wouldn't it have been more awkward if she'd voted Yes?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?

Typed this before clicking the link and my guess was accurate
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Consolo, Nosse's attorney, called the allegations against him unfounded and said it comes down to the mayor and police union, the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, sportos, motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wasteoids, dweebies and dickheads wanting him out of the department.

FTFTFA
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?


We don't know that she's attractive.  She could be uglier than him.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the city called "habitual drunkenness."

Well that sounds like a pretty shiatty city.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??


I mean, Lance is a pretty rare name nowadays. But if you went back to Medieval times, people were named Lance a lot.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the 'feasance!
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: 1funguy: Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??

I mean, Lance is a pretty rare name nowadays. But if you went back to Medieval times, people were named Lance a lot.


Boooooooo
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe for his own Safety he should be behind bars.....Untill his Lance breaks in 1/2 or the Nosse Breaks.....????
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: pastramithemosterotic: How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?

We don't know that she's attractive.  She could be uglier than him.


Uh, jury is still out on that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a very good chief. I'm a very good police officer. I make mistakes. I deserve discipline."

Imagine how good he'd be if he didn't make mistakes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: "I'm a very good chief. I'm a very good police officer. I make mistakes. I deserve discipline."


Sounds like he's hoping for something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aetre: 1funguy: Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??

I mean, Lance is a pretty rare name nowadays. But if you went back to Medieval times, people were named Lance a lot.


Gal I had once said she had a brother named Lancelot.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: All the 'feasance!


He really likes feasance!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That guy needed an intervention.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, him & his Mother in law need a lil time in the Pokie......If you're gonna try to take over the World you'd better have a better Leadership to lead you...!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisME: Nintenfreak: pastramithemosterotic: How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?

We don't know that she's attractive.  She could be uglier than him.

Uh, jury is still out on that...

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Did she have a stroke, or were her arms too short?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IDisME: Nintenfreak: pastramithemosterotic: How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?

We don't know that she's attractive.  She could be uglier than him.

Uh, jury is still out on that...

[Fark user image image 259x194]


He COULD do better
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Kirtland City Council votes to terminate police chief Lance Nosse"

"City council fires embattled police chief."

So they burned him at the stake?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aetre: 1funguy: Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??

I mean, Lance is a pretty rare name nowadays. But if you went back to Medieval times, people were named Lance a lot.


Haha that was a good one
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aetre: 1funguy: Who hires a CoP whose name consists of things used to kill people??

What do you think the Hamburgular is going to do for a living??

I mean, Lance is a pretty rare name nowadays. But if you went back to Medieval times, people were named Lance a lot.


That was only brought up at night, around tables.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"There's a responsibility of the administration to interact with Chief Nosse under Family Medical Leave Act, under the American with Disabilities Act. This is basic," he said

As much as this may suck, his attorney is correct, and the city better prepare for the upcoming lawsuit.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: That guy needed an intervention.


I think he was in treatment when the investigation started.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How do these douche cops end up with "mistresses?" Is there that much of a demand for overweight white fascist men these days?

Typed this before clicking the link and my guess was accurate


You would be surprised how many people will sleep with awful human beings and total assholes, often knowing the score full well and questioning themselves the entire time, and afterwards they'll go "why did I do that" or just wont care because they're just as bad.

It's the same reason the whole dick pic thing is...a thing. Even if it fails most of the time, spectacularly even, it succeeds often enough that people keep doing it.
 
callmeox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "There's a responsibility of the administration to interact with Chief Nosse under Family Medical Leave Act, under the American with Disabilities Act. This is basic," he said

As much as this may suck, his attorney is correct, and the city better prepare for the upcoming lawsuit.


True once he declares that he has a qualifying disability/disease and for what happens going forward.   It's not a get out of jail free card for what he did prior I believe.
 
