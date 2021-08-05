 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Man creates a Publix disturbance, flees on moped, tells cops who pulled him over he's secretly an FBI agent. Story checks out   (nbc-2.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sean Haynes, 33-year-old Davie man, Law enforcement agency, FBI agent, Palm Beach Boulevard, Publix supermarket, J. Edgar Hoover  
•       •       •

985 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a rough 33
nbc-2.comView Full Size

He must have seen some crazy shiat in his FBI work
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone can be a Female Body Inspector.
 
duke3522
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a cousin who tells people he was special forces in the army. When the truth is he couldn't cut basic training, and was home in less than 3 weeks.

/Damn my family is dumb
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"I got room for one more on this hog..."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You thought that was going to work?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since our federal government is currently doing nothing of use, I'd like to see them pass a law requiring police to play Yakkitty Sax over their loudspeakers whenever chasing someone on a moped.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

amigafin: Anyone can be a Female Body Inspector.


Ah, yes. The ""Cuomo Defense"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I need to know if he drove the moped across the state from Davie to Lehigh Acres.
It is a beautiful drive through sugar cane fields and canals. Saw my first Kara Kara on a fence post on that route.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've got the moves baby, you got the motion
If we got together we'd be causing a disturbance.
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well as his Attorney, I'm claiming that he's a Crumpled Cookie for saying that he was w/the FIB-BIES now Boyz......!!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

amigafin: Anyone can be a Female Body Inspector.


It took me years of training to earn this hat, and I will not have you disrespect the uniform!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Publix disturbance"

Well done, Subby.  +1
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That mug shot says:
"When lobotomies go wrong"
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: "Publix disturbance"

Well done, Subby.  +1


More high class than getting Winn*Dickme'd in the ghetto, not quite as high class as getting dicked over at Harris Peeter, barely above getting mauled at a Fraud Lion, still better than getting shanked at an Albertsux.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The_Sponge: "Publix disturbance"

Well done, Subby.  +1

More high class than getting Winn*Dickme'd in the ghetto, not quite as high class as getting dicked over at Harris Peeter, barely above getting mauled at a Fraud Lion, still better than getting shanked at an Albertsux.


Lulz.

/Worked at "Albertsux" when I was in high school.
//The kids who worked at Safeway called it "Slaveway".
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone is missing the obvious, what if all this is to put him deep cover in the "movement" with an arrest and being disavowed as a cop/narc.

Fark user imageView Full Size


***nods head ***
 
Resin33
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't bring that Walmart behavior into Publix.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Secret FBI helps keep Secret NASA a secret.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.