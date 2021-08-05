 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Horny people everywhere line up for the opening of Magic Kass land   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
38
    More: Giggity, Amusement park, indoor theme park, Mishor Adumim, Israeli settlement, industrial zone, New York City, Hanoch Kass, NIS  
•       •       •

1682 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And no one's gettin' fat except Magic Kass.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait until the Magic Kass opens wide.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, subby, who has time to read treatises like this in the morning? See if you can find something that's a little less wordy next time.

Also -- this, in the article's headline?

Israel's new (unfortunately named) amusement park

Utter bullshiat. There's nothing unfortunate about it; that was entirely deliberate and blatantly obvious.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size

That's quite a gape. I'm surprised nobody's 'shopped hands onto it yet.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'm sure that'll be the butt of many jokes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the featured attractions:


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there any goats there?  I can only imagine what the goats see.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: One of the featured attractions:


[i.pinimg.com image 330x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whoever took that video should be ashamed.  That young lady goes to the gym to get some exercise, not to draw attention to herself.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: johnny_vegas: One of the featured attractions:


[i.pinimg.com image 330x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

Whoever took that video should be ashamed.  That young lady goes to the gym to get some exercise, not to draw attention to herself.


Exactly

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like where this thread is going...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be cornhole?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x318]


PFFFT

clipartmax.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll try out their Tunnel of Love.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they sell ham sandwiches?
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: johnny_vegas: One of the featured attractions:


[i.pinimg.com image 330x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

Whoever took that video should be ashamed.  That young lady goes to the gym to get some exercise, not to draw attention to herself.


SNSFW
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are eager for the Magic Kass to open up for all comers.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g17ye​A​GwJos
lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x318]

PFFFT

[clipartmax.com image 271x355]


Raise:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Jesus, subby, who has time to read treatises like this in the morning? See if you can find something that's a little less wordy next time.

Also -- this, in the article's headline?

Israel's new (unfortunately named) amusement park

Utter bullshiat. There's nothing unfortunate about it; that was entirely deliberate and blatantly obvious.


Someone's got a shtick up their kass.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building won't look dated at all in 5-10 years.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need transportation in order to get there, then just rent a vehicle from Uranus Hertz.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles asked if he could go there with us. We told him "You can come too, Chas."
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a "settlement area of Jerusalem". In other words, on occupied Palestinian land.
So that means no Ben and Jerry's at the Concession stand. That's a deal breaker for me, man.
 
BigMax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Jesus, subby, who has time to read treatises like this in the morning? See if you can find something that's a little less wordy next time.

Also -- this, in the article's headline?

Israel's new (unfortunately named) amusement park

Utter bullshiat. There's nothing unfortunate about it; that was entirely deliberate and blatantly obvious.


I think I'm subby, but someone edited and improved my proposed headline.

Anyway, I'm interested to see Magic Kass' take on the Tunnel of Love, and only regret that Sir Mix-a-Lot did not live to see Magic Kass.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lucrative business venture.  How do I grt a piece?
 
Pew
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Furniture store thinks amusement park is sofa king awesome.
https://www.sofaking.org.uk/
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LewDux: The Googles Do Nothing: johnny_vegas: One of the featured attractions:


[i.pinimg.com image 330x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

Whoever took that video should be ashamed.  That young lady goes to the gym to get some exercise, not to draw attention to herself.

SNSFW


Hey, you could get banned for posting something with that much skin showing!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I asked for directions to Magic Kass at the border and was told it was a few holes to the south of the Gaza Strip.
 
Alebak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nesher: In a "settlement area of Jerusalem". In other words, on occupied Palestinian land.
So that means no Ben and Jerry's at the Concession stand. That's a deal breaker for me, man.


So someones house was demolished for that eyesore
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can I get a KASS MAN license plate?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
