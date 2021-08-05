 Skip to content
Manchester NH Police get a little too honest with their recruiting
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
quotemaster.orgView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police: "Come join us, you can be brutally violent towards your fellow humans, up to and including murder, and we'll protect you with our unlimited budget!"
People whose friends and family are being murdered by police, as they're being beaten and maimed by police: "Defund the police!"
Conservatives: "Gee, those 'defund the police' people sure are out of line here."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The internet never forgets......
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do YOU want to be unaccountable for your actions?

Join the police!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You, yes you can shoot unarmed black men in the back and get away with it!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diplomatic immunity is always touted as a benefit for government workers who are abroad.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: You, yes you can shoot unarmed black men in the back and get away with it!


Are there Black people in New Hampshire?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would like to fill out an application.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abolish the police
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Jake Havechek: You, yes you can shoot unarmed black men in the back and get away with it!

Are there Black people in New Hampshire?


One.
And he is extremely nervous.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manchester NH is a shiathole. New England isn't a bunch a Norman Rockwell type villages. Not by a longshot.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare think of defunding them, not one penny!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the mention of the 'White Mountains'. Just more proof American police departments are creating safe havens for right wing racist tyrants.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only clear message sent by that "recruiting" effort is that the cops still just don't get it.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Jake Havechek: You, yes you can shoot unarmed black men in the back and get away with it!

Are there Black people in New Hampshire?


Fewer than there should be, and more than the cops would like
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH is a shiathole. New England isn't a bunch a Norman Rockwell type villages. Not by a longshot.


There's a reason it features so prominently in the works of Lovecraft and King.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH is a shiathole. New England isn't a bunch a Norman Rockwell type villages. Not by a longshot.


I don't think anyone would be surprised to hear that New England is the home to several cities.  Many of them are among the oldest cities in the nation, there even in the days of Normal Rockwell.  FWIW, US News puts Manchester, NH at 67 out of 150 in its Best Places to Live rankings.  https://realestate.usnews.​com/places/n​ew-hampshire/manchester
 
xalres
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure we can "reform" this with DEI training and a few deescalation classes, after-hours of course. Gotta let them rack up that OT.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pedestrian w/camera: I didn't see any Guns...
Cops & a Rookie: Oh yeah well STFU we all saw they had 8 Guns!!!!! You wanna go to Jair for making False Statements on the Police.... ?????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Diplomatic immunity is always touted as a benefit for government workers who are abroad.


What about the men?
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The people who really want to be cops are the last people you really want as cops.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They left out Colored people need not apply.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Jake Havechek: Manchester NH is a shiathole. New England isn't a bunch a Norman Rockwell type villages. Not by a longshot.

I don't think anyone would be surprised to hear that New England is the home to several cities.  Many of them are among the oldest cities in the nation, there even in the days of Normal Rockwell.  FWIW, US News puts Manchester, NH at 67 out of 150 in its Best Places to Live rankings.


Yeah, I worked there on a short term contract in 2018, really not any better or worse then other cities about the same size I've been to/worked in.  It gets a bad rep in NH because it's the "Big scary city" to people who live a couple miles from a town of 500 people (see also Nashua). I mean you can find some low-income neighborhoods that don't look real kept up, and staggering around drunk downtown at 2:00 AM on a weekend night is probably a bad idea, but that's any city.  There are enough places near by that are truly rough (Looking at you, Lawrence) that Manchester really doesn't stand out at all.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Manchester NH is a shiathole. New England isn't a bunch a Norman Rockwell type villages. Not by a longshot.


Neo-Confederate Meeting - SNL
Youtube nKcUOUYzDXA
 
