(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 849: "Artsy-Fartsy 3".
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Sunlight through a glass mug of tea on the breakroom table

Fark user image
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
All available colors of Play-Doh smooshed together by a three-year-old

Fark user image
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image


The way the reflected light made the grip handle on the M&Ms jug look like a utility knife blade.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  

Clockwork Kumquat: All available colors of Play-Doh smooshed together by a three-year-old

Fark user image


That is really cool !
If you don't mind, that's gonna be my phone's lockscreen image.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
RIMG0354-3 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/still life, old soda bottles left in an abandoned water tank
/Dallas, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/Bokeh!
/Moses H Cone Memorial Park,Blowing Rock, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image


Giant abstract art at the Storm King Art Center, NY
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image

"Downspout"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Glamour pose with bokeh

Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I like the light in this one

Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Dramatic dragonfly through a slightly dirty lens. Diffraction rings aren't supposed to look like that.

Fark user image
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Dogwood in bloom as bokeh
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Cosmic Peacocks
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image

Taken in 2003 with an HP 2.1 MP point and shoot.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image

DSC_0198 byjambayalajo, on Flickr


/Marsh
//Block Island, Ri
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
pulling into a train station
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
No filter on that sky, that's the Lima clouds in June.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
Shearwater, BC
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
encyclia replicata by Jonathan, on Flickr

No software tricks. Just a cheap Russian lens that I flipped the middle element backwards to produce this wonderfully wild bokeh.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
hibiscus telemegor-012 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Another vintage mf lens noted for its bubbly bokeh. Meyer - Optik Gorlitz telemegor f/5.5 150mm. As is, no mods to this lens.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
preserve 11_12_18-2040 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Same Russian lens as above, but in its original, unmodified state. MC Zenitar M2s
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Arch Abstraction by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Sempervivum Fringe by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Self portrait. All darkroom -- image exposure, painted-on developer, solarization, then normal developing.

Fark user image
 
