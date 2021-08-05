 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Plague rats gonna plague rat and see no reason to not keep plague ratting   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


consider it a cleansing.

/we'll lose some of ours in the process but sometimes you've got to cut a man loose to save everyone else
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [i.redd.it image 474x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


great minds...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The problem is that the new variants are now being more resistant to the vaccine. So now is it just better to let the damn thing run rampant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The one I keep hearing from right-wingers around me is "personal choice" not to get vaccinated.  And those same people act normal without taking any precautions around others.

I told someone, recently, that the only thing that would curb these people's attitudes were if they were able to somehow physically see their actions spreading the infection and causing suffering and death.  Then I thought about how many times I have been wrong about giving them the benefit of the doubt and considered that seeing their actions causing the suffering of other probably wouldn't change them.

If ancient humans had acted this way, we never would have made it *into* the stone age (much less out of it).
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Life insurance companies should question if they should pay out.
(Personal note: I have never before in my life taken the side of insurance companies over people.)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: Unvaccinated Americans believe the vaccines are more dangerous than Covid-19

They also have the IQ and educational willingness of burnt toast -- until they're in the hospital on a ventilator expressing how much they regret not having gotten vaccinated.

/There are no antivaxxers in foxholes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The quicker they're dead, the better off the world will be.
 
gordocroissant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Duuuuuuhhhhhhhhhh!!!!

But seriously, the irony here is that the vaccinated are still overwhelmingly well protected and the unvaccinated are now facing worse and faster symptoms. Let it ride!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why we need to ban unvaccinated people (lacking legitimate medical contraindications) from entering public spaces. The only way to get people like them to change their behavior is to force them to do it.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Farkers' dilemma
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gordocroissant: Duuuuuuhhhhhhhhhh!!!!

But seriously, the irony here is that the vaccinated are still overwhelmingly well protected and the unvaccinated are now facing worse and faster symptoms. Let it ride!


And if you read the article, it says that most people with the vaccine don't trust the vaccine to protect them.  It's really bazar.
 
