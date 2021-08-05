 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Most of us are lucky to get a meal voucher or maybe an overnight stay in a crappy airport hotel when our flights get cancelled. Then there's this woman   (apnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She won $1,000,000, only to realize that she was stuck in Florida.

Sounds like a Twilight Zone plot exposition.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A real trailer trash to riches story that.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: She won $1,000,000, only to realize that she was stuck in Florida.

Sounds like a Twilight Zone plot exposition.


Well, it's Florida.  So I assume she got a million dollars with a complimentary case of Covid.
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly," Caravella said.

Odds are, one extra day in Central Florida equals at least two bizarre things happening.
 
