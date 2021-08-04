 Skip to content
 
(Boing Boing)   Vagina Museum needs new home. Preferably not in Clitoristown because then men would not be able to find it   (boingboing.net) divider line
22
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vagina Museum is my Weezer cover band name.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a Betty White joke here somewhere.

/by that, I mean she would make a funny vagina museum joke
//way funnier than this one, too
///for satisfaction
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KingOfTown: There's a Betty White joke here somewhere.

/by that, I mean she would make a funny vagina museum joke
//way funnier than this one, too
///for satisfaction


They could make hee vagina into a museum. But they might need to clean out the cobwebs first.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: [Fark user image 505x620]


Don't tell me what to do mom!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's not that hard to find it's the damn doorbell.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: KingOfTown: There's a Betty White joke here somewhere.

/by that, I mean she would make a funny vagina museum joke
//way funnier than this one, too
///for satisfaction

They could make hee vagina into a museum. But they might need to clean out the cobwebs first.


Robot Chicken - Golden Girls In the City
Youtube yToXogcQyb0
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HOTY right there subby.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it's not that hard to find it's the damn doorbell.


I've never understood the "guys can't find the clitoris" trope.

It's in the same place every time.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://therooster.com/blog/theres-se​c​ret-clitoris-throat-and-its-making-wom​en-love-giving-head
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I mean it's not that hard to find it's the damn doorbell.

I've never understood the "guys can't find the clitoris" trope.

It's in the same place every time.


TV shows where the husband/dad is dull and clueless. not funny every time.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would suggest any of these:

Disappointment Island

French Lick

Hooker

Hygiene

Sweet Lips

Or, just to confuse everyone, Vagina
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Locate it one mile away from the town of Friend Zone. Then, destroy the only bridge going into town.
 
dryknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Abiquiú
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Camden Market will not be renewing our lease. They've decided to turn the Vagina Museum's premises into a clothes shop instead.

Yet another clothes shop brings in more revenue than the snatch museum? Something smells fishy.
 
Webulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wherever it ends up, I hope the put a "Coming soon" sign out front before it opens.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also acceptable: Clitorville
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can find the clitoris, but where's the Vagina Hall of Fame?

I'd much rather go there than a museum.

/ Your mom's been on the ballot, but is yet to be inducted
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's roomier on the inside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Webulator: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
