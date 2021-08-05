 Skip to content
 
(WSPA)   If you're going to conduct a memorial for a friend that got hit by a train, read Fark before you decide on a location   (wspa.com) divider line
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been pretty drunk. I've been very drunk. I've been VERY drunk.

Yet I do not believe I've ever been so drunk I could not notice a train coming right at me.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idiocracy: The Prequel
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"People always ask... 'how do you get hit by a train?' They're so loud, they make so much noise, they're so heavy, they blow their horn, Operation Lifesaver executive director Margaret Cannell said. "You can't always depend on hearing a train. They're much quieter until they get right up on you."

Really? I mean, no really?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So like if the speed of sound is about 767 miles/hr, and the average Amtrak train goes about 60 miles an hour, what would be the time you'd have to prepare? hell no I'm not doing that math.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: So like if the speed of sound is about 767 miles/hr, and the average Amtrak train goes about 60 miles an hour, what would be the time you'd have to prepare? hell no I'm not doing that math.



Dammit now I remember I forgot to include the decibel variable. Anyway, we're all just a rat in a cage.
 
Daer21
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I've been pretty drunk. I've been very drunk. I've been VERY drunk.

Yet I do not believe I've ever been so drunk I could not notice a train coming right at me.


So you've never been truly drunk
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ONN's Autistic Reporter II
Youtube tInDH2FeXaM
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now a whole lotta people will be praying for Us who were killed by CATS.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Confabulat: "People always ask... 'how do you get hit by a train?' They're so loud, they make so much noise, they're so heavy, they blow their horn, Operation Lifesaver executive director Margaret Cannell said. "You can't always depend on hearing a train. They're much quieter until they get right up on you."

Really? I mean, no really?


I've had to rush off the tracks for a speeding locomotive... No train, just the engine. I didn't actually hear it, I just happened to see it after feeling a slight rumble. If I was on headphones I would have been farked.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Both victims were conducting a memorial for Baltazar Us, who was killed by a CATS light rail last week in the same location

This is a serious problem - if four people die at their funerals, then eight people die at their funerals, by my calculations the entire human race will be wiped out within nine months!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I've been pretty drunk. I've been very drunk. I've been VERY drunk.

Yet I do not believe I've ever been so drunk I could not notice a train coming right at me.


Electric trains can be very fast and quick. When I was young I could hear the extremely high pitch of the overhead catenary wires. Now I'd just be farked.

/NE Corridor kid. Spent way too much time near the tracks
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I've been pretty drunk. I've been very drunk. I've been VERY drunk.

Yet I do not believe I've ever been so drunk I could not notice a train coming right at me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Confabulat: So like if the speed of sound is about 767 miles/hr, and the average Amtrak train goes about 60 miles an hour, what would be the time you'd have to prepare? hell no I'm not doing that math.


Maybe just walk with one foot on the rail?

Might not work whilst crossing bridges, or being drunk.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Confabulat: "People always ask... 'how do you get hit by a train?' They're so loud, they make so much noise, they're so heavy, they blow their horn, Operation Lifesaver executive director Margaret Cannell said. "You can't always depend on hearing a train. They're much quieter until they get right up on you."

Really? I mean, no really?

I've had to rush off the tracks for a speeding locomotive... No train, just the engine. I didn't actually hear it, I just happened to see it after feeling a slight rumble. If I was on headphones I would have been farked.


I've been angrily cursed out by people for "surprising" them by cycling past them from behind while they're wearing headphones & staring at their screens. People are idiots.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I really feel that getting hit by a train is 100% a survival failure on the victim's part.
I have two train tracks very close to my house. One is just two blocks away. They are not farking sneaky. I don't care how light the rail is you god damn KNOW when a train is coming. Even blind and deaf you can feel the ground shake.
 
Huntceet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is the train all right?
 
