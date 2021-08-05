 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   China's Sinovac vaccine is only 58% effective against Covid, but there's only a 10% chance of that   (ibtimes.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Immune system, latest data, Vaccine, real world, Hong Kong, China's Sinovac vaccine, real-world data, second dose  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 4:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The latest data also found that Sinovac has an 86% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations, 89.7% in preventing admission to intensive care units and 86% in preventing COVID deaths.

So, there's that too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinovac?

...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like a Novage
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they using Steiner math
Scott Steiner-"Maths" Promo before TNA Sacrifice 2008 vs Samoa Joe & Kurt Angle (FULL VERSION)
Youtube -frwChQ0NpE
 
adamatari
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Closer to J&J than the other vaccines, less effective but still much better than nothing. Sputnik V, Pfizer, and Moderna seem to be very good. Right now, we're still very much in the "get people vaccinated around the world before millions more die" phase, so it's great for that.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It can save a bunch of people.

/Where would you like them saved?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: It can save a bunch of people.

/Where would you like them saved?


/Volumes/furriners
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
similar to that used in COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

Uh no, BioNTech developed the first one as well. Which is like why the Chinese is collaborating with them, not Pfizer.

The BioNTech vaccine already works fine against Delta, but I guess China wants their own.

The Russian Sputnik V, the one they released without really testing it to be first, is 89% against Delta, almost as good as BioNTech which is 91% as I recall.

Sputnik can be freeze-dried though, and then activated by adding sterile water. This is a massive advantage for countries that some would refer to as shiat holes, as you don't have to use it immediately, or store at super cold conditions.

Russia must not be producing enough though, why else would any nation choose the shiattiest version.

If 100% gets vaccinated, but it only works 58% of the time, and vaccinated people can still get it and/or be carriers. Is it even possible to achieve horde immunity under the unrealistic circumstances that you do get 100%?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

adamatari: Closer to J&J than the other vaccines, less effective but still much better than nothing. Sputnik V, Pfizer, and Moderna seem to be very good. Right now, we're still very much in the "get people vaccinated around the world before millions more die" phase, so it's great for that.


Yeah, Denmark has kindly donated its millions of Astra Zenica vaccines, which we figured out were shiat even before we learned it did not work very well against Delta.

Its better than nothing, and actually if you had Astra Zenica, you only need one BioNTech booster.


BTW. Remember how all those Brexiters gloated that the fact that only Israel had a higher vaccination rate proved that EU sucked?

Originally they claimed 60%, but now they're super positive and claim 67%. Whilst the EU developed BioNTech works.

So what's the UKs plan? Die to spite the EU, or purchase the one developed in the EU? I bet on them just dying out of spite.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.