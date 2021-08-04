 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   "Polly want a cracker?" "F*ck off"   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie were removed from public viewing this week due to their inappropriate behaviour.

Oh come on...that's not 'inappropriate behaviour', it's learned behaviour. Just post a parental guidance is advised sign or some shiat. Don't hide the birds then quietly get rid of them.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh come on...that's not 'inappropriate behaviour', it's learned behaviour.


There's a Monkey on the Car!
Youtube nG0otOp4zaE

(not safe for work)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like people, some parrots are just truly jerks.
 
