(Fox News)   If you're known as 'Timbo the Redneck' on TikTok, there's a pretty good chance you'll be known in your obituary for farking around, finding out   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Timothy Isaiah Hall  
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not to speak ill of the dead, but I believe this is called "culling the herd."
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Timbo?! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Timbo the Redneck

#LivingSouthern

Died doing what he loved most: Driving "doughnuts" in his front yard

his pick-up truck - "Big Booty Judy"

proud "Trump Train" supporter

consistently touted the "Old South"

A living, breathing stereotype. Used to be, anyway.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Timbo had recently posted photos and video of his prized possession on the 'Gram.

Now I don't follow Fox News or Instagram as a rule, but is there a thing now where it's called the "'Gram?" Cause if so I'm so happy to be confused and out of the loop.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat, he really did die doing what he loved. It even says that. Good for him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darwin Award, anyone?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I RTFA thinking "Surely I shall discover some tidbit I can exaggerate for purposes of mockery" but I feel like a surgeon being handed a dripping bucket of entrails and asked "What can you do for him, doc?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...died doing what he loved most: Driving "doughnuts" in his front yard Saturday, when his pick-up truck - "Big Booty Judy" - flipped and landed on top of him.

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it,"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He basically ran over himself. When I was 19, I had a great deal of male overconfidence in my driving skills, too. I did some stupid crap. But at least I wore my seatbelt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing of value
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look on the bright side, he most likely was never able to vote if 18 and just graduated in may
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Confabulat: Timbo had recently posted photos and video of his prized possession on the 'Gram.

Now I don't follow Fox News or Instagram as a rule, but is there a thing now where it's called the "'Gram?" Cause if so I'm so happy to be confused and out of the loop.


That term was coined by people on the 'Book.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He won't be making any more videos - no more videos at all," his grief-stricken mom said.

I'm sorry, am I wrong for laughing at that?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with his controversial Confederate comedy videos about #LivingSouthern - allegedly died doing what he loved most: Driving "doughnuts" in his front yard Saturday, when his pick-up truck - "Big Booty Judy" - flipped and landed on top of him.

life has become indistinguishable from satire.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he combine fist fishing with dynamite fishing?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that I can say I feel nothing by this idiot's shuffling off of the mortal coil.

Really, it wasn't an accident. It was suicide.  Darwinian suicide.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Holy shiat, he really did die doing what he loved.


Screaming?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
timbo?  sounds more like dim bulb
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracka, how you manage to run yourself over?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Timbo the Redneck

#LivingSouthern

Died doing what he loved most: Driving "doughnuts" in his front yard

his pick-up truck - "Big Booty Judy"

proud "Trump Train" supporter

consistently touted the "Old South"

A living, breathing stereotype. Used to be, anyway.


I don't think he's gonna rise from that.

/FAFO
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Cracka, how you manage to run yourself over?


Ask Chekov.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southerners are farking weird.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He looks exactly as I would expect someone who was run over and killed by their own truck while doing donuts in their front yard. The hat could be red but otherwise...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timbo only pawn in game of front yard donuts with big booty Judy.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised that an obit story on "Timbo the Redneck" ran on Fox News?

/nothing about his death thus far on CNN or MSNBC
//Fox News knows its viewer base well
///when he passes, Larry the Cable Guy will likely get a 4 hour retrospective special
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it," his mother continued. "I wanna thank everybody, for all the fans that he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans, everybody that supported him, it meant a lot to him."

What the fark lady? This was as avoidable as not getting hit by a car by looking both ways before crossing the street.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all missing the important thing here. Can anything be salvaged from the truck?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him.

Owing to improved rigidity standards and roof crush testing, rollovers have good survivability... if you wear your seatbelt.

He died as he lived:  stupid.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Why am I not surprised that an obit story on "Timbo the Redneck" ran on Fox News?

/nothing about his death thus far on CNN or MSNBC
//Fox News knows its viewer base well
///when he passes, Larry the Cable Guy will likely get a 4 hour retrospective special


Plaid arm bands.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 615x1093]

He looks exactly as I would expect someone who was run over and killed by their own truck while doing donuts in their front yard. The hat could be red but otherwise...


/ he had the old state of georgia flag on the truck so pure stereotype
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why it is important to wear seat belts. If his seat belts were defective, he should have tied his mullet to the headrest rail then.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: You're all missing the important thing here. Can anything be salvaged from the truck?


Some of his organs might still be good for something.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the last thing a redneck says before they die?
Hold my beer.

What's the last thing a redneck hears before they die?
Yer doin' it!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 or 6 years ago i wouldve been aghast at people taking delight in this dumbass rednecks death.

And then we had 4 years of trump.

Die farker, i hope it hurt.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not as lurid as jerking off in an adult theater, but it'll kill your career just the same.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: ...died doing what he loved most: Driving "doughnuts" in his front yard Saturday, when his pick-up truck - "Big Booty Judy" - flipped and landed on top of him.

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it,"

[i.ytimg.com image 425x239]

He basically ran over himself. When I was 19, I had a great deal of male overconfidence in my driving skills, too. I did some stupid crap. But at least I wore my seatbelt.


But he died with FREEDUMB!
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think every graduating high school class in the country has one kid who does something dumb the summer after senior year and doesn't see their freshman year of college. It didn't used to be national news. Stupid internet.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Southerners are farking weird.


I'm well north of Timbo and doing stupid shiat in your truck is nothing new. A popular activity around here is buying up junker cars and driving them offroad until they are totally inoperable.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: he truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him.

Owing to improved rigidity standards and roof crush testing, rollovers have good survivability... if you wear your seatbelt.

He died as he lived:  stupid.


"Seatbelts are for sheep and pussies! My freedom! My personal choice!"

/you chose poorly
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farkin bar gets lower every day.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: I think every graduating high school class in the country has one kid who does something dumb the summer after senior year and doesn't see their freshman year of college. It didn't used to be national news. Stupid internet.


Ours was a jujitsu expert who had won a full ride scholarship at some college or something.... and really really liked riding really really fast motorcycles.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some outlets are reporting that the social media star was 30 years old - but he was 18 and graduated from high school in May, according to his social media accounts.

Because no one would lie about their age on social media. Especially not someone trying to go viral
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for his family.  One of the biggest problems with southern society, besides the racism and willful ignorance, is that we keep insisting it is okay to give children big powerful dangerous things as toys, when the very fact that they treat such things as toys is proof that they are not ready to handle them responsibly yet.

I have known so many kids who have died or were seriously injured by guns, big pickup trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, fast sports cars, ext that it is not funny to me.

Your yeenage kid should have an underpowered Nissan Sentra, as his car, not an overpowered pickup truck with a monster engine that he can do donuts in.

While we are at it, your 12 year old does not need a rifle that he keeps unsecured in his room.

As an adult it is your job to protect your children from themselves, not to enable them to hurt themselves.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: JerseyTim: Holy shiat, he really did die doing what he loved.

Screaming?


Ok thats farked up, funny but farked up.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allegedly died doing what he loved most

stupid things?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: I think every graduating high school class in the country has one kid who does something dumb the summer after senior year and doesn't see their freshman year of college. It didn't used to be national news. Stupid internet.


College?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: You're all missing the important thing here. Can anything be salvaged from the truck?


It is a rich source of comedy gold
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Why am I not surprised that an obit story on "Timbo the Redneck" ran on Fox News?

/nothing about his death thus far on CNN or MSNBC
//Fox News knows its viewer base well
///when he passes, Larry the Cable Guy will likely get a 4 hour retrospective special


Larry is like those Duck Dynasty guys

There's  money to be made in playing a redneck
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: 5 or 6 years ago i wouldve been aghast at people taking delight in this dumbass rednecks death.

And then we had 4 years of trump.

Die farker, i hope it hurt.


this guy gets it
 
