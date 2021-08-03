 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   This gravedigger wouldn't know he's an ass from a hole in the ground   (nypost.com) divider line
18
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm picturing the three stooges jumping up and down on the coffin, trying to stuff it in the hole.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When family and friends looked inside the damaged coffin, Oppenheimer's hands were no longer folded as they had been in the funeral home because of "rough handling," the lawsuit alleges.


Thank God she's already dead.  Could you imagine the horror if she weren't?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I Think You Should Leave - Spectrum and Funerals
Youtube 0Rn5QdO07d8
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

At one point it says the body was damaged.  The hands coming unfolded isn't damage.  Not saying it wasn't traumatizing but the hyperbole isn't necessary.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That would be a very frustrating experience for the mourners.
Pretty sure if a loved one was being lowered into a hole and one of the workers kicked the coffin it'd be him my family would put in the ground first.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mr Bean, but he's a grave digger.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bigfoot like typing detected.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When you're choosing where to cut corners for your business, the size of a grave probably shouldn't be one of them. The caskets aren't being made any smaller.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: When you're choosing where to cut corners for your business, the size of a grave probably shouldn't be one of them. The caskets aren't being made any smaller.


True, but they are running out of places to put them
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1984s "the return of the living dead"end credits, amusing scene, slight nudity
Youtube zrUElrCk2s8
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd be surprised how effective gravedigger yelling can be.

/buddy of mine was north of five bills when he passed, so they dug him a double-wide. We had to stand on planks over the hole to get the coffin on the lowering mechanism, and had to turn it on more or less the second we touched down. The gravediggers were barking orders the entire time, to the point that the Rabbi stopped the ceremony until the coffin was down.
//honestly I'm surprised nobody else died
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If it was my family, we would have all cracked up laughing at the idiot grave diggers.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is 'coffin chaser' the new 'ambulance chaser'?

Nothing but a greedy family looking to make money on a simple mistake. Sad? Sure. Egregious that it has turned into something? Damn right.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the 1950s, my grandfather was a grave digger for a while. A family bought a new plot and wanted a casket dug up and moved to the new area. So my grandpa and uncle dug it up and as they were lifting it out of the grave, the bottom of the casket fell out. They lowered the remains of the casket back over the body and told the family that if they wanted it moved, they could feel free to do it themselves. It wound up staying where it was.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read TFH/TFURL, and I was like, "It's underground; who's gonna notice?!"
Then I RTFA.
Oh.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What part of me is broken where I see this as a failure in customer service which should have been handled differently.

#1 - get the mourners the fark OUT of there.  Offer them water, have them designate a person to oversee the problem if they want supervision, but get them away from the gravesite while the gravediggers work.  In the office, at a nearby funeral home, take them to farking Arby's but get them away from graveside.

#2 - remove the body and coffin from the area the first time it snags, not after trying to cram it down a hole that's clearly settled.

#3 - give mourners a reason this happened.  Sounds like this was half-assed when a digger said "we've had this problem in this area of the cemetery before," but they should have had a reason like "the soil is sandy and it settles after we dig the grave"

#4 - Depending on if it's legal and safe or not: fix the hole by hand instead of using a backhoe.  This one is assuming mourners can see the grave site.  The whole graveside ceremony takes great pains to keep mourners from looking behind the curtain and seeing the nuts and bolts (e.g. covering the surrounding area with astroturf), peeling all that away AND bringing in a large, heavy piece of equipment makes them feel like you're just digging a hole and chucking a body down there.  Which you are, but mourners need to be told this is special and significant because this is their granny, not the sixth corpse they've chucked in a hole today.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NSFW - Language

Clerks - Julie Dwyer's Funeral
Youtube ghnriR4peHc
 
