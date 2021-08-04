 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Floyd School Board: We don't need no masks. State: We don't need no school board   (kob.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Education, governor's press secretary, High school, New Mexico schools, risk of COVID-19, school board members, Mexico, basic safety measures  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nostalgia049.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have become comfortably dumb.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
School Boards are mostly advisory. They have to follow state laws regarding education and the state superintendent guidelines for health and safety of students and staff.

In other words school board members are mostly power hungry idiots
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"For practice, God made the idiot.  Then He made the school board". - Samuel Clemens
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Local school boards, don't f*ck with states run by Democrats, we don't have time for your shenanigans.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Former school board: I can't breath
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was really interesting reading the letter I received from the super intendent the other day.

Basically "Yes, we'll admit that the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are experts in the field of child health and safety, have recommended everyone wear masks indoors, but you see, student safety isn't our number one priority.  And they have no real authority over our decisions.

Instead we will be listening to parents and school board members who don't fully understand what freedom is.

Masks will be optional in the coming school year among all kids not old enough to get vaccinated"

/I may have edited the statement a bit, for clarity.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All in all, we're just another brick in the Wall.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Former school board: I can't breath


You can't... breath?

Your English teacher isn't thanking you, kid.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "For practice, God made the idiot.  Then He made the school board". - Samuel Clemens


I think that was actually Mark Twain that said that.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

akya: It was really interesting reading the letter I received from the super intendent the other day.

Basically "Yes, we'll admit that the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are experts in the field of child health and safety, have recommended everyone wear masks indoors, but you see, student safety isn't our number one priority.  And they have no real authority over our decisions.

Instead we will be listening to parents and school board members who don't fully understand what freedom is.

Masks will be optional in the coming school year among all kids not old enough to get vaccinated"

/I may have edited the statement a bit, for clarity.


There will be a lot of hazing, bullying, taunting, mocking, and probably even fist fights between mask wearers and non-mask wearers.

Making it optional is just going to cause more disciplinary problems too.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

king of vegas: akya: It was really interesting reading the letter I received from the super intendent the other day.

Basically "Yes, we'll admit that the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are experts in the field of child health and safety, have recommended everyone wear masks indoors, but you see, student safety isn't our number one priority.  And they have no real authority over our decisions.

Instead we will be listening to parents and school board members who don't fully understand what freedom is.

Masks will be optional in the coming school year among all kids not old enough to get vaccinated"

/I may have edited the statement a bit, for clarity.

There will be a lot of hazing, bullying, taunting, mocking, and probably even fist fights between mask wearers and non-mask wearers.

Making it optional is just going to cause more disciplinary problems too.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you're too stupid to follow/enact COVID guidelines and policies, you are far too stupid to be in charge of educational decisions for children, especially ones not your own.
 
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [nostalgia049.files.wordpress.com image 400x324]


Andy, give the boy a....HAIRcut.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Republicans trying to kill kids again.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.