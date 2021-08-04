 Skip to content
 
(The Conversation)   We need to remember Walter Plywaski's story; one where he fought tooth and nail for US Citizenship despite being an atheist, highlighting the still-ongoing struggle of atheist discrimination   (theconversation.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Atheism, Walter Plywaski's death, right of atheists, discrimination atheists, God, religious freedom, Plywaski's memory, U.S. citizenship  
G-Ride [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Thank you Mr. Plywaski. I was not aware of your story until now and that is a shame.

gameshowhost [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
After discrimination against atheists is finally culled, I'm going back to the Polack jokes.
 
rv4-farker
1 hour ago  
The people who want to ban atheists are usually the same ones who get teary-eyed over depictions of Jesus handing the constitution to our forefathers.
 
A Fark Handle
1 hour ago  
There are 435 members of Congress mostly lawyers. Estimates are that approximately somewhere between 4% to 12% of the American population is atheist or non-religious. That trends upward with education level. Yet ZERO members of Congress are atheist or non-religious. Seems to me some members of Congress are lying (shocking I know) because you STILL can't be atheist and in public office.

Loucifer
1 hour ago  
Everyone is an atheist. It's just a matter of what degree at any given moment.
 
eldoobie
1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: There are 435 members of Congress mostly lawyers. Estimates are that approximately somewhere between 4% to 12% of the American population is atheist or non-religious. That trends upward with education level. Yet ZERO members of Congress are atheist or non-religious. Seems to me some members of Congress are lying (shocking I know) because you STILL can't be atheist and in public office.

JuggleGeek [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
According the the Texas constitution, an atheist can't legally hold office in Texas.  Yes, I know, it's unconstitutional, but it's still there.  Several other states have similar "rules".

Article 1, section 4.
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Do​c​s/CN/htm/CN.1.htm

If people can force you to believe, then you don't actually have freedom of religion at all.
 
X-Geek
56 minutes ago  
I don't know if there is a more recent poll, but I remember this one:

The only reason Trump's not an atheist is that he worships himself.
 
Lee in Texas
56 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: After discrimination against atheists is finally culled, I'm going back to the Polack jokes.


Why not both?

Why did the atheist dig two holes to bury his cat?
The first one wasn't deep enough.
/Yes, I'm atheist.
 
A Fark Handle
56 minutes ago  

eldoobie: A Fark Handle: There are 435 members of Congress mostly lawyers. Estimates are that approximately somewhere between 4% to 12% of the American population is atheist or non-religious. That trends upward with education level. Yet ZERO members of Congress are atheist or non-religious. Seems to me some members of Congress are lying (shocking I know) because you STILL can't be atheist and in public office.

/Just a thought

Oh yeah...
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
55 minutes ago  
I hate how religious belief includes proselytizing and shunning anyone not in your very specific denomination.

The first U.S. Amendment should read and be interpreted as, "peaceable worship". Religion means whatever the hell people want nowadays.
 
Tenatra
48 minutes ago  
FTA: 'And in 2014, an atheist in the Air Force was denied reenlistment after refusing to say "so help me God" in his oath. The Air Force later reversed the decision and updated its policy after atheist groups threatened to sue.'

Bullshiat, I joined the AF in 2007. During the oath we were given the option to not say God. So help me ----.
My dog tags said Atheist even though I'm pretty sure the stampers were supposed to put No-Rel-Pref. :p
 
Abox
33 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I hate how religious belief includes proselytizing and shunning anyone not in your very specific denomination.

The first U.S. Amendment should read and be interpreted as, "peaceable worship". Religion means whatever the hell people want nowadays.


IMO the first amendment should exclude religion from free speech protection along with conspiracy theories and jumping to conclusions in general.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
33 minutes ago  

Tenatra: FTA: 'And in 2014, an atheist in the Air Force was denied reenlistment after refusing to say "so help me God" in his oath. The Air Force later reversed the decision and updated its policy after atheist groups threatened to sue.'

Bullshiat, I joined the AF in 2007. During the oath we were given the option to not say God. So help me ----.
My dog tags said Atheist even though I'm pretty sure the stampers were supposed to put No-Rel-Pref. :p


Yeah because your individual experience means that no one else could have had a different experience, especially in a service branch known to be overrun with Evangelicals.
 
Vern
29 minutes ago  
I was amazed when I was attending a class for alcohol and narcotics abusers, which I completely voluntarily joined because I knew I had an alcohol addiction.

Everyone loved me, I was one of the most prominent speakers in the class, and people spoke very highly of me. Until I said I was an atheist when we were discussing why people have an issue with AA and the twelve steps, and then most of the people turned against me.

Not all of them, but I was pretty friendly with quite a few people before that, but once it turned out that I didn't believe in God, I was done. Thank you kind Christian soldiers. I never said a word against Christianity or any religion, but as soon as I said I didn't like AA because I don't like the focus on God or religion, people started staring at me. Once I said I was an atheist, that was it. So many people that treated me like a friend instantly turned.

But I still showed up, I still wanted to get better. And listening to a "good hearted Christian", who I was friends with before my admission of nonbelief in God, complain about how hard it is to be a Christian, especially around Christmas time when no one will say "Merry Christmas, it's always Happy Holidays" was cringing.

But there were still some really good people that I met that respected my non-belief, and I respected their beliefs. And it was really amazing to hear people's stories, and get an amazing perspective on life and trials, and it was humbling when I graduated and had some people tell me just how amazing and inspiring I was when I was talking. I hope I helped them, and they helped me. But the anti-atheists, they can fark right off. We weren't there to debate religion, we were there for help.
 
daffy
18 minutes ago  
What happened to him was a shame. I'm not an atheist, but they have as much right as anyone else to become a citizen.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
18 minutes ago  
Judge J. Frank McLaughlin reportedly asked Plywaski to consider what it says on the back of U.S. coins: "In God We Trust."

This is precisely why that "In God We Trust" sh*t (a forced-patriotism law made during the McCarthy era) needs to be wiped out. It's being used by fundies as an excuse to ram their nazi bible down everyone's throats. IGWT should NOT mean "Only our type of god matters".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: After discrimination against atheists is finally culled, I'm going back to the Polack jokes.


Well, it's not like they'd get the jokes anyways.
 
BuckTurgidson
13 minutes ago  
Judge J. Frank McLaughlin reportedly asked Plywaski to consider what it says on the back of U.S. coins

That strikes me of idolatry.
 
A Fark Handle
8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Judge J. Frank McLaughlin reportedly asked Plywaski to consider what it says on the back of U.S. coins: "In God We Trust."

This is precisely why that "In God We Trust" sh*t (a forced-patriotism law made during the McCarthy era) needs to be wiped out. It's being used by fundies as an excuse to ram their nazi bible down everyone's throats. IGWT should NOT mean "Only our type of god matters".


Exactly. Fark IGWT. It's bullshiat.
 
Tenatra
3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yeah because your individual experience means that no one else could have had a different experience, especially in a service branch known to be overrun with Evangelicals.


Maybe whomever officiated his reenlistment didn't know about the change. Not sure when it was started but both MEPS and basic training made clear that you did not have to say God.
 
BuckTurgidson
less than a minute ago  
Constitution of the United States
Article VI
Clause 3
The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.
 
