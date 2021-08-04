 Skip to content
 
(WTOP)   This one time, at Baltimore Symphony Orchestra conspiracy camp   (wtop.com)
    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Principal Flutist Emily Skala, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Johns Hopkins University, Peabody Institute  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Then one time at band camp an alien lizard person bigfoot illuminati pedophile stuck a conspiracy in my pussy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Ghastly: Then one time at band camp an alien lizard person bigfoot illuminati pedophile stuck a conspiracy in my pussy.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Bye, Felicia.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
You can't fire me. I found an article on dipshiats.com that agrees with my stupid theories. I want to believe it and ignore all this medical mumbo jumbo these 'doctors' and 'scientists' are putting out. I don't care that billions of doses have been given. I want to believe it creates 5G zombies that carry 666 in their DNA and will program everyone to abort fetuses in a soylent green orgy of gluttony.
 
Biledriver
1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
More like Flout-ist, hey? Eh?
 
Musikslayer
1 hour ago  
I knew this woman years ago. I'm also a symphony musician, ours is a small world. This is nothing. She has a long history of bullying, berating, anti-Semitism, racism, and general idiocy. This has gone on for years. It really has nothing to do with her stupid "opinions" and all to do with what a miserable work environment it is to be around her.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Do you know how crazy you have to be for your own union to be like, "Yeah, go ahead and toss them"?

That's you, lady.
 
Fancy_Bear
57 minutes ago  
Gain of function............
 
Musikslayer
50 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Do you know how crazy you have to be for your own union to be like, "Yeah, go ahead and toss them"?

That's you, lady.

That's you, lady.


Every orchestra has one. Maybe more than one, but one that is disliked by everybody. To be removed, one basically wants to be, they savor the fight. Removing someone for artistic reasons is far easier than for discipline. This was a good gig, Emily was probably making $140K if not more, plus a teaching gig on the side. I'm sure a lot of BSO players have been celebrating.  It's not over, she'll sue and make up a bunch of BS. Fortunately, it seems her union local has had quite enough of her crap.
 
Mrtraveler01
41 minutes ago  
"From February until now, the BSO has repeatedly violated my constitutional rights in response to audience and donor and subscriber pressure," Skala told the newspaper. "They've committed many crimes against me, none of which they have acknowledged even to themselves. It would not be right to let that go unaccounted for. I would hate for this to happen to anyone else."

Lady, the Constitution doesn't entitle you to a job with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Why don't you read the damn thing before spouting out ignorant comments about it?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
I'll bet she knows Zuul's horny cousin, who likes 'em crazy.

/works on two levels
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
This is why I only share my baloney made up conspiracy theories on Fark where the interface indicates the author of each post can expect each post to be understood as a joke.
 
TorpedoOrca
33 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: I knew this woman years ago. I'm also a symphony musician, ours is a small world...


Huh, username checks out
 
Rosyna
24 minutes ago  
It wasn't just conspiracy theories, she also made numerous racist remarks. https://www.change.org/p/mus​icians-ass​ociation-of-metropolitan-baltimore-no-​racism-at-the-baltimore-symphony?sourc​e_location=topic_page
 
Musikslayer
3 minutes ago  
There was a trombonist in TX that got the boot last year. Some of her FB comments can be seen on the link below. In addition to her racist comments, one should be fired for being that stupid. It's a world where everybody knows each other. To be this openly racist on a public forum is nuts. Bonus: she gets involved with the comments at the bottom...

https://theviolinchannel.com/austin-sy​mphony-orchestra-trombonist-brenda-san​sig-salas-fired-racist-comments/
 
