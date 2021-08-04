 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Town's rat problem may stem from a resident feeding wildlife. A pile of corn and sunflower seed 20' wide and a foot deep   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Rat, Bangor, Maine, Maine, rat problem, small Maine town's war, Rodent, Food, Old Town, Maine  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 1:53 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But how long? HOW LONG?!?
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that's just gross.

in other news: I went to buy grits today and all they had was instant.

I'm in the south, ya'll, and I can't buy proper f*cking grits -- Imma blame this lady up in Maine.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably one of those dipshiats that heard someone say "Please don't bait deer/bears" and had their kidult tendencies triggered as a result.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Methinks she enjoys all the rats infesting the neighbors. She cares nothing about them in her home. As long as the neighbors get them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is one of those youtubers who post vids of wildlife coming to their forest food piles.
Just pretend its a private enterprise screwing the area they operate from for some minimal income or cost reduction, and it should all feel normal.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Well, that's just gross.

in other news: I went to buy grits today and all they had was instant.

I'm in the south, ya'll, and I can't buy proper f*cking grits -- Imma blame this lady up in Maine.


I just think it's funny the user name is Quick and Dirty while you complain about instant grits.

/also from the South
//no decent grits in Southern California
// :)
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.