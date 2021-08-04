 Skip to content
What do you do with a hermit?
    81-year-old David Lidstone  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him off to Herman with the rest of them.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this hermit drunken early in the morning? I think I remember there being a sea shanty that gave good advice.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's arson.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'll sit here with your uniform on until I rot, sir."

He sounds a little, crabby.
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You greenlight him a second time, I guess.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1165186​9​/River-Dave-is-behind-bars-after-being​-accused-of-squatting-for-27-years-on-​private-property-Which-you-gotta-admit​-would-give-you-some-seriously-powerfu​l-calve
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Find him a proper cave.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: You greenlight him a second time, I guess.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11651869​/River-Dave-is-behind-bars-after-being​-accused-of-squatting-for-27-years-on-​private-property-Which-you-gotta-admit​-would-give-you-some-seriously-powerfu​l-calve


No that was his brother Peat
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you are the landowner, you can't just leave him there, as you become liable.

But... you can start a online fund raising campaign for a trust to purchase the land from you and transfer it to the hermit.  Charge an admin fee, and you'd literally be paid to buy land from yourself for however much you declare it to be worth.

Also the hermit would get to stay where he was, as the new landowner.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guy was living the dream.

I want to do that, too. Though, I think I'll buy my parcel of land before I turn into a cabin hermit.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: You greenlight him a second time, I guess.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11651869​/River-Dave-is-behind-bars-after-being​-accused-of-squatting-for-27-years-on-​private-property-Which-you-gotta-admit​-would-give-you-some-seriously-powerfu​l-calve


This time someone burnt his home down while he was being held in jail. AKA solving the problem of the community rallying around  River Dave.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like he had a verbal contact, and with 27 years of occupation a judge might well have sided with him as a tenant. But we'll never know now.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Same thing you do with a drunken sailor?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wxboy: You greenlight him a second time, I guess.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11651869​/River-Dave-is-behind-bars-after-being​-accused-of-squatting-for-27-years-on-​private-property-Which-you-gotta-admit​-would-give-you-some-seriously-powerfu​l-calve


You can't expect the site's staff to comb through literally dozens of articles every day looking for duplicates.
Maybe if they hadn't pissed off Google they could get an algorithm or something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
his off-the-grid existence has been challenged in court by a property owner who says he's been squatting for all those years

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: That's arson.


Yeah. He's on my land, so I'll burn him out.

His problem began when he got publicity. Before that he was OK.--
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What do you do with a hermit?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Isn't it obvious? Go on some damn fool idealistic crusade!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: wxboy: You greenlight him a second time, I guess.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11651869​/River-Dave-is-behind-bars-after-being​-accused-of-squatting-for-27-years-on-​private-property-Which-you-gotta-admit​-would-give-you-some-seriously-powerfu​l-calve

You can't expect the site's staff to comb through literally dozens of articles every day looking for duplicates.

Maybe if they hadn't pissed off Google they could get an algorithm or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Google. They're real bad asses."
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I find hermits to be very crabby
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: If you are the landowner, you can't just leave him there, as you become liable.


Liable to who? He's 81 and has been living alone in the woods for 30 years. Who is gonna come after you if something happens and he dies?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: SomeAmerican: If you are the landowner, you can't just leave him there, as you become liable.

Liable to who? He's 81 and has been living alone in the woods for 30 years. Who is gonna come after you if something happens and he dies?


The county for building violations, for one.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: SomeAmerican: If you are the landowner, you can't just leave him there, as you become liable.

Liable to who? He's 81 and has been living alone in the woods for 30 years. Who is gonna come after you if something happens and he dies?


His three sons and one daughter?
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like this guy.

I mean, as a Gen X'er, I'd have to have a stereo so I can listen to my CD collection at absurd volumes at all times of the night, and maybe the internet, I might need the internet, but other than that I would totally do what he's doing.

Oh, and toilets. I'm pro-plumbing -- gotta have plumbing in this idyllic little scenario.

.
 
