(WSOCTV)   No masking? How about no quarantining?   (wsoctv.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, High school, LINCOLN COUNTY, Texas, Lincoln County school district, Superintendent, Education, mask-optional policy, Last year  
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA:

Exposed students can also stay in school without wearing masks as long as they show no symptoms.

So now they're going to just ignore asymptomatic transmission.

Wonderful. I suggest home schooling until the Lincoln County school board pulls their heads out of their collective asses.

I can't scream too loudly because of this. Farking RWNJ death cult - all of them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What in the ever loving name of God is wrong with these people?  They're sick in the head.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What in the ever loving name of God is wrong with these people?  They're sick in the head.


Never ever admit being wrong. No matter what.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Marcus Aurelius: What in the ever loving name of God is wrong with these people?  They're sick in the head.

Never ever admit being wrong. No matter what.


They're all farkers too?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yet, it is your right to be stupid. George Carlin
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the first kid dies from COVID, I hope the parents farking destroy those farking scumbags and ruin them all personally.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<jameskirkletthemdie.jpg>

Until someone's kid dies, nothing will change. It's farking tragic, but that's the truth.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: So now they're going to just ignore asymptomatic transmission.


Look they did their research. Do the research. Do the research. Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.  Do the research.

/idiots will die
//unfortunately they'll kill innocent people
 
apoptotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What, do the schools have a syphilis problem they need to focus on instead?

Alberta's excuse for ending contact tracing, isolation, and most testing is that Covid has taken up enough resources and they need to shift focus to syphilis and overdoses...neither of which they will actually do anything about, neither of which are filling up ICUs and stressing healthcare providers to the breaking point, and neither of which can be caught by walking past someone in the hallway.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When the first kid dies from COVID, I hope the parents farking destroy those farking scumbags and ruin them all personally.


With hammers.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bUt cOMplYing wITh cOViD PreCAUtiOns iS sO iNconVenie-e-e-ent


/Not half as inconvenient as spending a few weeks drowning in your own phlegm with a tube shoved down your throat
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

apoptotic: overdoses...


Those are sort of a big deal. I would think about shipping them some narcan, but fark them.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No masking? How about no quarantining?


Or no testing in the first place.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: When the first kid dies from COVID, I hope the parents farking destroy those farking scumbags and ruin them all personally.


Don't bet on it.  Just read about woman who held a party that got around 20 people sick then she got her father sick and he was near kidney failure. Her attitude now? She says she might consider getting vaccinated but is not sure.  That's the level of farkheadedness out there.
 
