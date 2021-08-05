 Skip to content
 
(WISTV)   Strife in the fast lane   (wistv.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nail 'em to the wall!  Slowly!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wee Squirrel (Gonads and Strife) [HD, 2001]
Youtube ygQ8mFo9cHY
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
However, this offense can't result in any points added to a driver's license, does not allow an officer to search a car, and can not be included in someone's SLED criminal record.

In other words, it's not a fine; it's a fee.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is really good, except in Florida. Here they drive slow in the left lane and pass in the right. I don't know why, it's just the way it is.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What if I'm having a sandwich while talking on my cell phone and don't realize I'm driving because my kids are acting up and my ice cream is melting?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police love it because speeders will go faster and generate bigger tickets.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: However, this offense can't result in any points added to a driver's license, does not allow an officer to search a car, and can not be included in someone's SLED criminal record.

In other words, it's not a fine; it's a fee.


Like that's ever stopped them before.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: However, this offense can't result in any points added to a driver's license, does not allow an officer to search a car, and can not be included in someone's SLED criminal record.

In other words, it's not a fine; it's a fee.


$25 to drive as slow as I want in the left lane? That's cheap entertainment.
 
