(AP News)   It's time once again for America's wealthy building contractors to trim up their goatees and trailer their Harleys to Sturgis, South Dakota, for what has become the nation's premier annual super-spreader event   (apnews.com) divider line
59
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up in North Dakota they're trying to rehire the contact tracing teams in preparation for the massive outbreaks to come.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many won't show up this year because, you know, they can't...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know what this country needs? It's own home grown covid variant. And if they all work together, really hard at Sturgis, we might be able to pull it off this year.

For 'Merica!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wonder how many won't show up this year because, you know, they can't...


Not enough.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Destructor: You know what this country needs? It's own home grown covid variant. And if they all work together, really hard at Sturgis, we might be able to pull it off this year.

For 'Merica!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their bodies, their choice...their wives will thank them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't wait to see what my insurance rates for 2022 and 2023 are going to be. GDSM
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I went to Sturgis and all I got was Covid... and herpes.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Once it starts, they should wall them in, so they can't get out, and throw the governor in there with them.
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Think they'll do a spitting contest this year?
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a Minnesotan who had to deal with our local morons coming back from this shiatshow AGAIN, I am deeply, deeply un-farking-impressed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fark these people.  And fark the authorities that allow it to happen.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Destructor: You know what this country needs? It's own home grown covid variant. And if they all work together, really hard at Sturgis, we might be able to pull it off this year.

For 'Merica!

[Fark user image image 266x190]


Absolutely fair reply and there are a bunch of Chicagoans who are pissed that Da Mayor let this go ahead.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Their bodies, their choice...their wives will thank them.[Fark user image image 425x283]


The motorcycle is already a substitute for their tiny nonfunctional penis, so this won't sway them
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to Sturgis and all I got was Covid... and herpes.


And you didn't even sleep with anyone!
 
illegal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go Anti-Maskers!  Loving every minute.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Once it starts, they should wall them in, so they can't get out, and throw the governor in there with them.


Federal mandate. Reeducation camps until vaccinated.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Protip:  used Harleys coming soon to an estate sale near you

Also protip:  don't buy a Harley
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No'em.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: I went to Sturgis and all I got was Covid... and herpes.

And you didn't even sleep with anyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now subby, that headline is the kind of snark that makes my heart sing.
 
Luse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: I went to Sturgis and all I got was Covid... and herpes.

And you didn't even sleep with anyone!


Pretty sure you can get the herp even if you kick her out before any actual sleep happens.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Protip:  used Harleys coming soon to an estate sale near you

Also protip:  don't buy a Harley


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What about a Honda?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(wanking motion)
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Contractors are more boat people

simplarfoundation.orgView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ashraiel: As a Minnesotan who had to deal with our local morons coming back from this shiatshow AGAIN, I am deeply, deeply un-farking-impressed.


I came into the thread to post the CDC report from last years rally of the confirmed COVID impacts on Minnesota

That's just one state.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, you blame the unvaccinated, but almost none of you dumbfarks "locked down" in the first farking place.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, ZZ Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why are you guys bummed? All that cheap real estate is about to come on the market.

Ya'll are some weird motherfarkers.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been riding a harley for a long time, and I can't understand why Sturgis (or any big bike rally) is such a draw. It's the same vendors selling the same overpriced crap to the same crowd of idiots. I lived in Daytona for years, and learned early on to just get out of town during bike weeks. Every jagoff from OH and PA would show up and clog the streets, revving their straight pipe motors and doing burnouts, acting like no one had ever seen a harley before. And the same bar I would frequent for 11 months a year would suddenly become packed with people pissing in the sink and puking in the street, paying 3 times the normal price for drinks. It was (and probably still is) a shiatshow. And the women? There would be some nice ones strolling about, but they were imported from wherever it is they keep hot busty leather clad boobs scrunched into a vest. Most were leathery sows dolled up like they were rough and tumble, but if you heard them speak, their normal lives were a receptionist at a dentist office. And even though I love riding my bike, I got tired of ENDLESS conversations about bikes. We all ride one. Why are we talking nonstop about intakes and cams? It's like going to the bar after work, and everyone talks about nothing but work. *Sigh* Maybe I'm just old. I do like a nice ride with a stop for a beer, but biker rallies are like a Halloween party where everyone is wearing the same costume.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All Gas No Brakes was at last year's rally and mother of god, it was a shiatshow

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Youtube UK2FBEpmlUo
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just claim that you are celebrating Obama's birthday and you'll magically be protected.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, ZZ Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.


...anybody want to tell him?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Yeah, you blame the unvaccinated, but almost none of you dumbfarks "locked down" in the first farking place.


How the fark do you know, Cleetus??
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
700 000 morons that wouldnt be missed if they all died during the night.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Been riding a harley for a long time, and I can't understand why Sturgis (or any big bike rally) is such a draw. It's the same vendors selling the same overpriced crap to the same crowd of idiots. I lived in Daytona for years, and learned early on to just get out of town during bike weeks. Every jagoff from OH and PA would show up and clog the streets, revving their straight pipe motors and doing burnouts, acting like no one had ever seen a harley before. And the same bar I would frequent for 11 months a year would suddenly become packed with people pissing in the sink and puking in the street, paying 3 times the normal price for drinks. It was (and probably still is) a shiatshow. And the women? There would be some nice ones strolling about, but they were imported from wherever it is they keep hot busty leather clad boobs scrunched into a vest. Most were leathery sows dolled up like they were rough and tumble, but if you heard them speak, their normal lives were a receptionist at a dentist office. And even though I love riding my bike, I got tired of ENDLESS conversations about bikes. We all ride one. Why are we talking nonstop about intakes and cams? It's like going to the bar after work, and everyone talks about nothing but work. *Sigh* Maybe I'm just old. I do like a nice ride with a stop for a beer, but biker rallies are like a Halloween party where everyone is wearing the same costume.


Automotive communities are some of the largest clubs in the US. Porsche Club of America, BMW Owners Group, VWoA, JeepJamboree in Moab. People love the things that bring them with others.

It isn't just a bike thing.

H2Oi, Ocean City 2016 - The Strip | I Love Bass
Youtube HxTV5ZBMd3E
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Been riding a harley for a long time, and I can't understand why Sturgis (or any big bike rally) is such a draw. It's the same vendors selling the same overpriced crap to the same crowd of idiots. I lived in Daytona for years, and learned early on to just get out of town during bike weeks. Every jagoff from OH and PA would show up and clog the streets, revving their straight pipe motors and doing burnouts, acting like no one had ever seen a harley before. And the same bar I would frequent for 11 months a year would suddenly become packed with people pissing in the sink and puking in the street, paying 3 times the normal price for drinks. It was (and probably still is) a shiatshow. And the women? There would be some nice ones strolling about, but they were imported from wherever it is they keep hot busty leather clad boobs scrunched into a vest. Most were leathery sows dolled up like they were rough and tumble, but if you heard them speak, their normal lives were a receptionist at a dentist office. And even though I love riding my bike, I got tired of ENDLESS conversations about bikes. We all ride one. Why are we talking nonstop about intakes and cams? It's like going to the bar after work, and everyone talks about nothing but work. *Sigh* Maybe I'm just old. I do like a nice ride with a stop for a beer, but biker rallies are like a Halloween party where everyone is wearing the same costume.


If it wasn't for the Harley I'd ask if  you were me. Gave the HD up for a Rocket III years ago. The occasional weekly events can be cool but anything larger is pointless as far as I'm concerned.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: I went to Sturgis and all I got was Covid... and herpes.

And you didn't even sleep with anyone!


Now's my chance! I see the picture next to your name; I've seen it for years, and I have to confess that I misread it every time until now. I swear, I thought it was "pastrami the most esoteric,", not "erotic." And now that I noticed it, I laughed. Hahaha!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Their bodies, their choice...their wives will thank them.[Fark user image 425x283]


Yeah they will since theyll stop being raped.

But the number of beatings might increase.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Destructor: You know what this country needs? It's own home grown covid variant. And if they all work together, really hard at Sturgis, we might be able to pull it off this year.

For 'Merica!


If people from Florida (who has their own variant now) come, and they will, we might just have that.
 
CaptainCliche
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: REO-Weedwagon: There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, ZZ Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.

...anybody want to tell him?


I also have questions
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just test the new "small" nuclear weapon on these plague rats farkers already. Make the world a better place.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, ZZ Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.


F*ck every single one of those groups.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: REO-Weedwagon: There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, Z Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.

...anybody want to tell him?


I heard that Great White puts on a smokin' live show though!
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just like last year , right ?  ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The Sturgis Tardis
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're mostly dentists and schoolteachers in their 60s. They're all vaccinated.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: REO-Weedwagon: There's a whole list of concerts at this year's Sturgis like Tesla, ZZ Top, REO-Speedwagon, Reverend Horton Heat, Great White, Anthrax, Stone Temple Pilots, and somehow among all that, the big closing night concert is Insane Clown Posse. Bikers and Juggalos partying together. Man that's gonna be a scene.

F*ck every single one of those groups.


ICP even said so themselves

Fuck The World
Youtube 2dS9WmJvzAw
 
