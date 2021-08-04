 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Just a floating island in Alaska   (strangesounds.org)
14
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now do a sun dog
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I volunteer for the anal probing as tribute
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just an optical Aleutian.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I volunteer for the anal probing as tribute


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather Anomalies
Earth Changes
Mysterious floating island hovers lake at Glacier Bay National Park and Reserve in Alaska
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digit, bullshiat
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I volunteer for the anal probing as tribute


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.

It's always a streetlight.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Leshp?
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The weird dome-shaped object in the video is actually your brain being tricked into seeing a distorted version of an island.

If it shows up in a photo, it is not your brain being tricked.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

flondrix: The weird dome-shaped object in the video is actually your brain being tricked into seeing a distorted version of an island.

If it shows up in a photo, it is not your brain being tricked.


Exactly. That's clearly a Class III Lizardperson Hoveryacht. Get your facts straight.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Part of Russia, seeking asylum.
 
pushpinder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can tell from the pixels, that's no island
 
