 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Residents annoyed because their HOA won't clean up a dead whale   (msn.com) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, Humpback whale, Death, Whale, dead minke whale, private beach, state beach, Ainsley Smith, Minke whale  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 5:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they tried dressing it in a peignoir, dousing it in perfume, and stabbing it?
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't someone think of the rich yuppies on the cape?? Do you little people know the traffic they had to drive through to get to their summer homes???
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If it was on a town or a state beach, the town would have responsibility, or the state would have responsibility," Ainsley Smith, a regional marine mammal stranding coordinator with the NOAA, told Boston.com while struggling to suppress her laughter.

FTFT
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma's a mean whale.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BooksontheBrain: Won't someone think of the rich yuppies on the cape?? Do you little people know the traffic they had to drive through to get to their summer homes???


I read this in my father-in-law's (may he rest in peace) working-class Southie accent.  It made it particularly amusing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


The real question is whether you can afford to pay them enough to get the job.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember walking by a dead baby whale on a beach one.  That was pungent enough.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


I like where this is going already.  Someone make sure these people know dynamite is an option.  It's reenactment time.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR Is this at Mar-a-Lago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If it was on a town or a state beach, the town would have responsibility, or the state would have responsibility,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8

Somebody has to link it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.


See! Fark knows what to do!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.


This theory has been tested, in real time, on a real whale.

Turns out, "vaporizing" a whale is really, really difficult. 99.9% of the time, you'll end up with 100lb chunks of fat and blood raining down everywhere.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BooksontheBrain: Won't someone think of the rich yuppies on the cape?? Do you little people know the traffic they had to drive through to get to their summer homes???


Plymouth is the South Shore, not the Cape. And the rich yuppies are in Duxbury.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, though. Why don't they just tow these things back out to sea straightaway?

They tow live whales off beaches, freshly dead ones should be a doddle since there's no concern about its wellbeing.

/Residents annoyed because their HOA won't deal with the shark problem.
 
Palooka_Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Christie died?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring in some Grizzly Bears.

They LOVE rotting whale carcasses.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.

This theory has been tested, in real time, on a real whale.

Turns out, "vaporizing" a whale is really, really difficult. 99.9% of the time, you'll end up with 100lb chunks of fat and blood raining down everywhere.


So what's the downside?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


Done in one
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although not explicit in the article, it sounds like the private beach is not owned by an HOA member.   Owner is probably laughing to themself and giving the finger
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private beach? Private problems.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.

This theory has been tested, in real time, on a real whale.

Turns out, "vaporizing" a whale is really, really difficult. 99.9% of the time, you'll end up with 100lb chunks of fat and blood raining down everywhere.


Make it a local event, call it La Cetacina.

A truck can drive down the main road of the town carrying it and everyone can throw rotting whale bits at each other while blood and guts rain from the sky.

It will be a gay old time for all.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.

This theory has been tested, in real time, on a real whale.

Turns out, "vaporizing" a whale is really, really difficult. 99.9% of the time, you'll end up with 100lb chunks of fat and blood raining down everywhere.


Quit naysaying and help us bully talk these rich pricks into dynamiting another whale.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Chris Christie died?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x817]


Caution! The last time he got off the beach he closed a whole bridge down!
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm...seems like a fluke occurrence..
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Seriously, though. Why don't they just tow these things back out to sea straightaway?

They tow live whales off beaches, freshly dead ones should be a doddle since there's no concern about its wellbeing.

/Residents annoyed because their HOA won't deal with the shark problem.


My guess is its probably rotten to the point that you can't really move it so much as just spread it out.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is the point when you spent all your time on the HOA making sure the lawns were cut, cars were not allowed on the streets and no one could have Wind chimes, yet when there is a real crisis your HOA is as useless as a piece of paper

HA and HA HA
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wipepul problems
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Seriously, though. Why don't they just tow these things back out to sea straightaway?

They tow live whales off beaches, freshly dead ones should be a doddle since there's no concern about its wellbeing.

/Residents annoyed because their HOA won't deal with the shark problem.


My guess is whoever was in charge either didn't want to spend the money or was off on vacation.

Now, it may not be possible depending on how decomposed it is.

I wonder how many more "rich beach people biatching" are going to get greened today.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
article: 'NOAA, along with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, has been keeping tabs on the whale.

Because dead whales do what when you're not looking?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'NOAA, along with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, has been keeping tabs on the whale.

Because dead whales do what when you're not looking?


They do this:
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


That would be the most embarrassing "so how did you die?" story in Hades.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: Chris Christie died?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x817]


Use dynamite, it's the only way to be sure.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
clearly antifa is coming to their small gated community to bring the communism.
keep your communism out of my rotting whale carcass!
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Palooka_Joe: [Fark user image 220x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


The broadcaster from the infamous blow-up-whale from Oregon, now retired.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did anyone think to ask is they could use those Jewish space lasers?

Seems like those could be handy for stuff like this.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What are they blubbering about?!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.


The law change in 2006 and now you have to have a license instead just picking some up from the hardware store.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do we have to do the dynamite the whale thing again?

Of course we do. This is Fark!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: scottydoesntknow: dyhchong: OdradekRex: Anybody got any dynamite?  Somebody's going to have to go back to town and get a shiatload of dynamite.

This, if you use enough of it, then it should mostly vaporise. With the seagulls picking up any small bits leftover. Make it a media event, gather a crowd, park a nice vintage car nearby.

This theory has been tested, in real time, on a real whale.

Turns out, "vaporizing" a whale is really, really difficult. 99.9% of the time, you'll end up with 100lb chunks of fat and blood raining down everywhere.

So what's the downside?


Yeah. Sounds like a good Saturday date night activity to me.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you av a leesonce for zat minke?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VogonPoet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

One Size Fits Some: dyhchong: Seriously, though. Why don't they just tow these things back out to sea straightaway?

They tow live whales off beaches, freshly dead ones should be a doddle since there's no concern about its wellbeing.

/Residents annoyed because their HOA won't deal with the shark problem.

My guess is its probably rotten to the point that you can't really move it so much as just spread it out.


Mmmmm... whale spread.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.