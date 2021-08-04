 Skip to content
 
"I think I did pretty well, considering I started out with nothing but a bunch of blank paper." - Steve Martin. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Doing Pretty Well Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, submissions for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology are now closed! And that reminds me that I need to update that webpage. Anyway, we had a tremendous amount of submissions in the last 24 hours-thirteen of them on the 31st alone!  That brings this year up to 220K words of submissions over 58 different entries, which is definitely a good year and probably a record. Here's how it all stacks up:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


At this point, if you have submitted a story to us, you should have heard back from me with a receipt.  If you submitted and were not given a link to your story, drop me a line at e­d­it­o­rs[nospam-﹫-backwards]noit­c­ifk­r­a­f­*ne­t and I'll sort out whatever I got wrong.  If you sent me an email with questions or edits and I haven't responded, that's because, uh, I'm lazy and getting to it. Sorry!

Now, the crack team of editors and readers are going to take a couple of weeks to read everything, and after that, we'll get notices out to everyone who submitted, to let them know if they made it in or not.

Stay tuned!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if an AI could take all the fark comments I've made and turn them into a coherent narrative.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was that poem?
The Pencil?
I think the author was WS Merwin
... I'm stick stuck at that moment he describes.
... pretty much for my whole life
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: I wonder if an AI could take all the fark comments I've made and turn them into a coherent narrative.


Sample result: "In another sense, I tested positively toward negative, right? So no. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading a bio of Robert Louis Stevenson. Myself and the Other Fellow. It's one of the best biographies of a writer I've ever read. Sadly, it took Stevenson forever to get going as a writer and he never really developed a singular, personal voice. He was incredibly popular once he got going, but then he died relatively young and there was quite a bit of critical backlash. He's one of my favorites, though. If you want to read a fantastic object lesson in indirect story telling, read the first paragraph of the second chapter of Kidnapped. He's widely thought to be a Boy's Book writer due to Treasure Island and Kidnapped, but Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a singular achievement for any audience and several authors quoted in the book think of his last works as his best.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this ashtray,
And this paddle game.
and the remote control,
And thats all I had...
And these matches.
- The ashtray, this paddle game, and the remote control, and the lamp.
Thats all I had.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Glad I managed to finish my entry on time. Got most of it done before a trip that ended last Wednesday. Figured I'd have half of Wednesday and all of Thursday and Friday to recover and then I'd be good to write on Saturday, sleeping late if need be.

Nope. I was still exhausted by Saturday and our handyman that we called arrived at the crack of 9 AM. It got to be like 4 and I finally brought myself back to life with three cups of coffee and finished my entry.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bleh. I haven't gotten much done lately as I have fallen into old doom-scrolling habits. Hoping I can sell a show overseas and leave this sinking ship.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't you need ink, also?
 
