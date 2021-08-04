 Skip to content
(The Drive) Rough day: One of your country's prized nuclear submarines breaks down. Someone's getting executed: Sub breaks down while surfaced and being escorted through an enemy country's waters (thedrive.com)
    More: Amusing, Russia, Submarine, Russian submarine K-141 Kursk, Russian Navy, Denmark, missile submarine Orel, Russian Oscar-II class, Navy  
•       •       •

snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ran out of coal?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As the Drive pointed out, another in a long line of embarrassments for the Russian Sub fleet.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Broke down because the screen door is jammed?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danish?  Seems rather cruller
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, perhaps they should have spent more money upkeeping their Navy and less on trolling other counties' elections...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the front fall off?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Ran out of coal?


It aint got no gas in it.

Mmmmmm.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Danish?  Seems rather cruller


I donut think the Kremlin will be amused by this turn of events!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]


It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]


Baltic Birch. That's the hard to get good stuff.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Hmm, perhaps they should have spent more money upkeeping their Navy and less on trolling other counties' elections...


Trolling elections has a higher return on investment.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]


No comrade, we are trying to figure out how to make grooves speed up the sub
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]


At least those two dudes have their leg water wings on - safety first!

That one guy with the acid wash jeans looks to have a broken femur or be one of the aliens The Arrival.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get out and try to push start it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When theres a problem with propulsion, nuclear propulsion, thats a real problem.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Broke down because the screen door is jammed?


Someone left a window open.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]


a gallon of Flex Seal and she'll be better than new
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Danish water? So, like, fruit flavored?
 
suid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]

No comrade, we are trying to figure out how to make grooves speed up the sub


They need to put some speed holes in it
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]

a gallon of Flex Seal and she'll be better than new


Fun Fact: Flex Seal does not work as advertised.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]


whoa, do they let randos look around on/in it? that looks cool. other than threats of tetanus.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]

a gallon of Flex Seal and she'll be better than new

Fun Fact: Flex Seal does not work as advertised.


it'd still be better than new
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]

No comrade, we are trying to figure out how to make grooves speed up the sub


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image 674x430]

a gallon of Flex Seal and she'll be better than new

Fun Fact: Flex Seal does not work as advertised.


Are you calling Phil Swift a liar??
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

suid: [i.imgflip.com image 850x461]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: When theres a problem with propulsion, nuclear propulsion, thats a real problem.


Just jiggle the handle...
 
UsikFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ensign Pavel: "So Captain, why is it you don't go to sea anymore? Don't you miss the life of adventure?"
Captain Boris: "Young Pavel, man do not speak lightly of such things as what happened to me and my crew. But as you are young and we have much vodka, I will tell you the tale of woe, of loss and despair deep in enemy territory. I shall tell you the tale of the lost sub Orel."
* Captain Boris strums on his balalaika as tears stream down his face *
We were to sail
Through Danish waters...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]


Toured that sub a few years back. I understand it's closed now and supposed to be sunk as an artificial reef...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]

whoa, do they let randos look around on/in it? that looks cool. other than threats of tetanus.


Honestly, I'm not sure exactly what Clamagore's status is this week.  It's been the football in a political fight.  It's in rough shape and Patriots Point doesn't really have the money for a major restoration.  They needed state and federal help a decade ago to fix Laffey.  The museum would be just as happy to let the Navy sink it as an artificial reef.

But if you want to see a WW2 submarine, there are about a dozen in museums all across the country.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]

Toured that sub a few years back. I understand it's closed now and supposed to be sunk as an artificial reef...


That plan is on hold for the moment.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: [Fark user image image 425x425]


You could have linked the video

Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
What? It's a good song!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sources say the repair, quickly sourced from the Subma line of Ikea, is expected to take between 2 and 4 weeks to complete - depending on how many parts are missing...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Emergency! Emergency! Everyone to get from strait!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]

whoa, do they let randos look around on/in it? that looks cool. other than threats of tetanus.


343 is a museum ship but it's going to be sunk as an artificial reef soon.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: gameshowhost: UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]

whoa, do they let randos look around on/in it? that looks cool. other than threats of tetanus.

Honestly, I'm not sure exactly what Clamagore's status is this week.  It's been the football in a political fight.  It's in rough shape and Patriots Point doesn't really have the money for a major restoration.  They needed state and federal help a decade ago to fix Laffey.  The museum would be just as happy to let the Navy sink it as an artificial reef.

But if you want to see a WW2 submarine, there are about a dozen in museums all across the country.


nice, ty.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So many lies.

Denmark is not an "enemy" of Russia.
Freedom of the seas means you can safe transit through another country's territory to get to international waters on the other side.
A ship in distress can seek refuge in any port.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]


Oh boy do I have a story/ novella. about  post war Soviet submarines for you. Would you like to buy one?
It's so crazy even I don't believe it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blender61: As the Drive pointed out, another in a long line of embarrassments for the Russian Sub fleet.


Not just subs. The entire fleet in general. Their top aircraft carrier (runs on coal, has a ramp at the end) sunk while in drydock along with the drydock itself.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]


Come on now. That looks a lot more like chip board than plywood. Like they would splurge for plywood.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: So many lies.


Yes, it's called "Alien Robot's post history."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blender61: UNC_Samurai: EnzoTheCoder: It looks like some of the plywood peeled off the hull.

[Fark user image image 674x430]

It looks almost as bad as a post-WW2 sub that's been rusting in the South Carolina mud for 30+ years.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x568]

Oh boy do I have a story/ novella. about  post war Soviet submarines for you. Would you like to buy one?
It's so crazy even I don't believe it.


I don't have the Pepsi Points.
 
