 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   We see so many design fails. Here's a collection of the opposite   (boredpanda.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, Graphic design, Design, subpar design, Communication design, Design management, Typography, high-quality images of interesting designs, product design  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 9:18 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. I've done better.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


"Hail Storm" likes this.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the 50's and 60's, they made pinball machines with built in ash trays.

Can we please get those back?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Astounding.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.


"Bird shiat" and "Pine sap" also like this.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
Astounding.


It him like a punch in the plexus.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.


"Bird Poop" likes it even more!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Billy Liar: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
Astounding.

It him like a punch in the plexus.


Hit
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

My uncle has one of these.  I was not impressed when I saw it at his house and still am not.  The guy is into parrots and wine...
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Fleshlights?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.


"passionate sexy time meets cactus spines!" is the exclusive interior decorator. visit their etsy shop today!

and "drone owner hobbyist" says hello, fappishly.


-it's a beautiful idea to always see the sky, but not practical-
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

luna1580: wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.

"Bird Poop" likes it even more!


Could be worse. Could be in San Francisco and then "homeless meth-head diarrhea likes this".

Can you imagine... waking up early one morning and right there on your glass ceiling is a hobo dropping a deuce right above you.
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 698x389]


Wow. That's a pretty short bus!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

A ladle that doubles as a crack pipe? I don't think that's as good as you think it is.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun article even though it was a list
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [static.boredpanda.com image 605x569]
A ladle that doubles as a crack pipe? I don't think that's as good as you think it is.


A ladle full of crack helps reality go down.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
Astounding.


Good thing Hungary has learned from their idiot past.

/it was this and the russian lawyer's mansion for me
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.


I'm thinking "earthquake loves this", with the placement of those cactus.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RogermcAllen: wxboy: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x874]

"Hail Storm" likes this.

"Bird shiat" and "Pine sap" also like this.


Heating & cooling bill too.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.