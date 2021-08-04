|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Unicycles, dirty words, and seeking livestream team members
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-08-04 3:48:40 PM (14 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
156 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 4:09 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
I had a great time riding a bike across Iowa last week. Except for that one day with the 117-degree heat index, the rest of the time it was pretty cool. I've now had enough pork chop on a stick to last me the rest of the year. I'd like to give a quick shout out to the three people I saw rollerblading the entire ~450-mile route, along with that one guy on a unicycle. And also to the US Air Force, who sent 103 riders to scour the route looking for people with flat tires. They couldn't help me with mine (sidewall blew out), but they patched my friend's tire up three times in two hours. Also, this week I learned that without public fundraisers, apparently no town in Iowa would have fire engines.
TotalFarkers: I could use some help with a thing related to the upcoming Swear Jar feature. Link to be posted in TotalFark Discussion either later today (Wednesday) or tomorrow. Normally I try to get these out the door earlier, but I'm running behind on almost everything this week.
On to some other news: Dallan's travel schedule is getting too nuts to let him do the Fark News Livestream on a regular basis. Anyone out there interested in joining the team to help fill the gaps? Drop me a line (Drew at Fark), open to any thoughts/suggestions.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
EnzoTheCoder speculated on the origins of a disastrous rockslide that was caught on video
Spartapuss mourned the death of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill
Stantz answered a question about a new promo for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
Great_Milenko pointed out the least realistic thing that happened on "Battlestar Galactica"
GreatGlavinsGhost's "man thang" had a reaction to the vaccine
UberDave explained why we can't fully trust vaccines
grokca knocked out a difficult project
Nina9 considered how dangerous it would be for a hiker in Death Valley as temperatures reached 118 degrees
gopher321 wasn't about to take any crap from We Ate the Necco Wafers
Ken S. pointed out that someone apparently knew how to stay safe in a rockslide
Smart:
hubiestubert discussed Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from some Olympic events
Side note: Here's an article that explains "the twisties" and why it's a dangerous condition that gymnasts can't just shake off
Ken S. pointed out that someone apparently knew how to stay safe in a rockslide
winedrinkingman talked about how to identify the best cars to break into
mofa knew why some people are so upset about masks
Irving Maimway explored possible reasons why the new Dune movie looks so much like the 1984 Dune movie
thealgorerhythm shared a video with a fellow athlete discussing Simone Biles' decision to step back from some events
markie_farkie appreciated the silence of the asshole
Barfmaker remembered life before vaccine passports
Politics Funny:
SpectroBoy came up with the squad name for Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louis Gohmert and Paul Gosar
gopher321 pictured the holidays with an insurrectionist uncle
Sliding Carp came up with a defense for a candidate for Pennsylvania governor who drove several miles after an accident with a motorcycle stuck to the front of his car
grokca made an observation about a gun range that shut down after they declared they were "Muslim-free"
Candygram4Mongo proved that Donald Trump was indeed meeting with his Cabinet
Politics Smart:
bostonguy answered Morgan Fairchild's question
blastoh had some important information about people faking mental health problems
labman discussed Dee Snider's explanation of why you should choose to take it this time
cheap_thoughts helped a child obtain essential medical care
Hey Nurse! shared what it's like working in a hospital in Missouri
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
whitebelly showed that men can be monsters
Herb Utsmelz compared DNA samples
derfiticulum made art that looks back at you
Wrongo had no idea what we were talking about
retrophil topped whipped cream with whipped topping
RedZoneTuba showed us why the first sketch artist drawing of the Unabomber was never released
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered a land where dinosaurs roam
Kick The Chair made this into a happy little street
retrophil came across a strange sight on the way to the Hotel California
TWX had a way of keeping salespeople from coming to the door
guestguy did not impress this art critic
Fartist Friday: Odes to our favorite refreshments
medius didn't feel like just writing about a glass of cold lemonade
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: For "Work Like A Dog" day, show us what people-job your pet (or a pet you know) would be great at doing. My biscuit-making cat as a Baker, a neighbor's excitable dog as an Olympic High Jumper, or your Boxer as, well, a Boxer. Any art medium allowed - photography, Photoshop, drawing, etc.
Farktography: Go With the Flow 3
This one ended in a tie between MorningBreath's smoke and flame and spinach gunk's ducks in a row
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although the 1000 club sits empty. Pity, too, I had rented a bouncy castle. On the Quiz itself, DrunkenGator came out on top with 916, followed by Evildog in second with 902 and bonzo.deep in third with 887. HighZoolander made fourth with 879, and richh99 rounds out the top 5 with 871.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about National French Fry Day and who gets credit for bringing the dish to the US in 1802. Well, in 1802, John Adams was President and so would not have been a "guest" at the White House, Benjamin Franklin died in 1790, so that leaves America's Ambassador to France at the time, Thomas Jefferson. He's also credited with bringing other French foods like ice cream and macaroni & cheese here, as well as being the first major cultivator of tomatoes - a fruit that most people back then believed was deadly because of its place in the nightshade family.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what Ukranian crypto miners had figured out how to utilize for their mining operation with a huge amount of stolen electricity in an old warehouse. 80% of quiztakers knew they had managed to network some 3,800 PS4's and were powering them with over $250k /month of unmetered electricity. Here's hoping this might inspire the console peasants to join the glorious PC master race in the fight against crypto bros hogging all the video cards.
The hardest question on the EasyQuiz was about who wrote and directed what most people consider to be one of the best movie sequels ever made - "Aliens". Only 34% knew that this although Ridley Scott directed the first, then up-and-comer James Cameron directed the sequel from his own script. And yes, he's the guy that took "First Blood" and decided to change direction from a tragedy about a former soldier struggling with PTSD to a former soldier giving other people PTSD, as he co-wrote "First Blood Part II".
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz last week was about Zsa Zsa Gabor finally ending her world tour, which she embarked on some five years ago following her death at the age of 99. 89% of quiztakers knew that her last husband laid her to rest in her native Budapest in Hungary. Well, three-fourths of her ashes, anyway. The other one-fourth will remain in her adopted home of Hollywood. Which I'm sure won't cause any issues if her spirit decides to haunt some place.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
14 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 14 of 14 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|