 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Independent academic research into Facebook's ad and misinformation policies? That's a bannin'   (theverge.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Facebook, user data, ad transparency, Facebook's platform, part of NYU Ad Observatory, Such work, personal accounts of academics, identifying information  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 6:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Facebook says the group violated its term of service by scraping user data without permission.

So pay them for the user data, just like everyone else.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never challenge our lord and savior Zuckerberg
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ban Facebook.

Really people, you don't need Facebook. Full stop.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Facebook says the group violated its term of service by scraping user data without permission.

So pay them for the user data, just like everyone else.


TFA says that the users in this case are the corporations/groups serving the ads themselves. Not sure that's for sale.

Also: Facebook says it repeatedly offered to work with the NYU researchers by providing the data they need directly

I can't *imagine* why they didn't want data specifically prepared for them by the company they were trying to investigate, whose investigations may (HA!) cast the company in a negative light.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.