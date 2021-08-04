 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   The good news: The U.K. proves you CAN reopen a country without causing Covid-19 spikes despite the Delta variant. The bad news: to do it safely you need vaccination rates the US can only dream of   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, University College London, London  
Palooka_Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palooka_Joe: [Fark user image 850x429]


That's nice. Now break the US down to state levels and compare pagain.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Palooka_Joe: [Fark user image 850x429]

That's nice. Now break the US down to state levels and compare pagain.


That's nice. Now break the US down to by race and compare pagain.
Fixed it for you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly, it seems so obvious in retrospect.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No spike?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: No spike?

[Fark user image image 749x481]


That spike was prior to the 19 July when most restrictions lifted.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now break it down by Christains and Pagains.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/uk/

Eh... call us when that drops back to under 1K a day...
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the  unvaccinated people I know in Florida can't speak because 45s lil wang is in their mouths
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Now break it down by Christains and Pagains.


At least we can stop blaming pangolins.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.


There are those stats, then there are the stats that show that the most vaccinated red state (Florida (!)) is 22nd in getting vaccinated. And the bottom 15+ in vaccinations are the most solidly red states. So....who knows
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are there lessons the U.S. can learn?" Sure!
- Their idiots are still brighter than our idiots.
- Their politics aren't getting as much in the way of reality as our politics.
- Their right-wingers and crazies have less influence than our right-wingers and crazies.

There you go.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.


What are we talking about? The graphs are side by side, so I am assuming the scale and comparison is the same.

The race of people getting vaccinated is the same as the race of the population. With an increase of Hispanics getting it in "the last 14 days".

It is within 2%. What is it you are saying?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do a Venn diagram of people who farked around and people who found out.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For the U.S., that drops to 70 percent for one dose and 60 percent for two - and rates are far lower in Southern states such as Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi."

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.

What are we talking about? The graphs are side by side, so I am assuming the scale and comparison is the same.

The race of people getting vaccinated is the same as the race of the population. With an increase of Hispanics getting it in "the last 14 days".

It is within 2%. What is it you are saying?


It is Tuxq, so probably something racist?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Now break it down by Christains and Pagains.


and orthodox, and protestants, and pedestrians

...wait... ...what were we discussing again?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now break it down by vampires and werewolves.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Now break it down by vampires and werewolves.


Graphs are meaningless without pirates as the Y Axis.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palooka_Joe: [Fark user image 850x429]


To clarify, the UK's 88%/73% cited in the article was for adults, which is generally cited by politicians, while the UK's 70%/58% shown in your image is for people, which is generally cited by humans.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.

What are we talking about? The graphs are side by side, so I am assuming the scale and comparison is the same.

The race of people getting vaccinated is the same as the race of the population. With an increase of Hispanics getting it in "the last 14 days".

It is within 2%. What is it you are saying?


I don't think that person knows how to read that information. The demographics of the folks who have at least one dose, at least from the 58% of folks with at least one dose who supplied demographic information, closely matches the demographics of the population as a whole.

In other words, the geographic argument becomes more, not less, valid. Race doesn't figure much into it, it would appear.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: Now break it down by Christains and Pagains.


That's Plasphemie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just switch all of our news reporting over to the BBC for a while.

/ World Service is always fantastic and you always learn something new.

// it was, somehow, on AM radio in the town I went to college in. I listened to World Service every morning.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe we should just switch all of our news reporting over to the BBC for a while.

/ World Service is always fantastic and you always learn something new.

// it was, somehow, on AM radio in the town I went to college in. I listened to World Service every morning.


I watch BBC World News every morning - it's not like it's somehow inaccessible, as it's available on Comcast.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The US will get there, people will needlessly die unfortunately because plague rats, but the US will get there.  Hope the 700,000+ a day getting jabbed stays or increases.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be clear, they didn't open without a Covid spike.  The opened IN a Covid spike:  https://ourworldindata.org/ex​plorers/c​oronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelecti​on=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&picker​Sort=desc&pickerMetric=new_cases_smoot​hed_per_million&hideControls=true&Metr​ic=Confirmed+cases&Interval=7-day+roll​ing+average&Relative+to+Population=tru​e&Align+outbreaks=false&country=IND~US​A~GBR~CAN~DEU~FRA

The daily positive rate fell quickly after it peaked as it did in India.  It's entirely possible the US will see similar to the UK though it will probably overshoot the 700+ per M per day that they had owing to the lower vaccination rate.

I'm entirely anticipating that the number will do the same in the US.  The US is increasing by about 20 cases per M per day.  The US is where the UK was on 6/29.  The bad news is that the UK peaked on 7/21 and they didn't have school in session.  The US following a similar trajectory would put the peak out at 9/1 and then falling precipitously after that.

It's a weird situation where a spike in infections with a precipitous fall would be a positive outcome.  But maybe it drops off tomorrow.  Covid always does something interesting.  It's not to late to get a vaccine, but it is too late to get your estate plan completed and filed with the court.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The US will get there, people will needlessly die unfortunately because plague rats, but the US will get there.  Hope the 700,000+ a day getting jabbed stays or increases.


Right.  All pandemics end.  We're just waiting on the final tally.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.


I'll talk about why you present a graph that doesn't include data for 42% of the people, and even says so.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh subby, why do you want to save antivaxxers from their well deserved death? Why? Do you like fascism? Do you like people who vote for people that oppress minorities, women, workers and want to cut taxes to the rich?

If all antivaxxers died tomorrow morning, the world would be a better place.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.

What are we talking about? The graphs are side by side, so I am assuming the scale and comparison is the same.

The race of people getting vaccinated is the same as the race of the population. With an increase of Hispanics getting it in "the last 14 days".

It is within 2%. What is it you are saying?

I don't think that person knows how to read that information. The demographics of the folks who have at least one dose, at least from the 58% of folks with at least one dose who supplied demographic information, closely matches the demographics of the population as a whole.

In other words, the geographic argument becomes more, not less, valid. Race doesn't figure much into it, it would appear.


On top of that, what small differences there are in vaccination levels can be explained largely by age differences by race. Old people are more likely to be vaccinated than young people. Whites in the US have a very noticeably older average age than US minorities. Factor in and adjust for poverty levels as well (which also has a big discrepancy in vaccination status), and it seems that minorities are much more likely than whites to get vaccinated.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The UK doesn't have a republican "death to America" cult either.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.


"Massive" deaths won't happen. But "More deaths than needed to happen" is still a bad thing
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.


We are wishing for mass vaccinations.

Mass deaths is plan B.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.


So far the case-fatality ratio amidst the delta surge is still 1% in the US, so... bad news for people who believe their actions won't have consequences.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: ParallelUniverseParking: Palooka_Joe: [Fark user image 850x429]

That's nice. Now break the US down to state levels and compare pagain.

That's nice. Now break the US down to by race and compare pagain.
Fixed it for you.


Blaming black people for white Trump supporters refusing to get vaccinated is a pretty lame take.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In other news: B..bu..but SWEDEN! has just passed the 50% mark of double-injected citizens, and only about one death every four days.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.

"Massive" deaths won't happen. But "More deaths than needed to happen" is still a bad thing


To sane people yes,  Not to the guy a few posts above you rooting for deaths.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.


Yep, it's quite low right now.  A month after peak of the last wave of infections, they averaged 1,200 deaths a day.  They're at less than 100 right now.  Deaths seem to hit a peak about one month out from infection peak.

The US averaged 3,330 a day in the big January wave but it's still averaging 414 a day.  We're doing much worse than they are.  Not sure why.  Maybe Americans are just less healthy or more old Americans are unvaccinated relative to the UK.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

uttertosh: In other news: B..bu..but SWEDEN! has just passed the 50% mark of double-injected citizens, and only about one death every four days.


In fairness, they were social distancing before social distancing was cool.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh subby, why do you want to save antivaxxers from their well deserved death? Why? Do you like fascism? Do you like people who vote for people that oppress minorities, women, workers and want to cut taxes to the rich?

If all antivaxxers died tomorrow morning, the world would be a better place.


That comes with a cost: What about the people who can't get vaccinated for (real) medical reasons and they'll take with them to the grave. What about the children who will become chronically ill from it or even die?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Envoy: NotThatGuyAgain: No spike?

[Fark user image image 749x481]

That spike was prior to the 19 July when most restrictions lifted.


I don't really know how that makes it better, tbh.

"Oh, we just had a spike in a more infectious variant of a pandemic level virus that already crippled our nation. Bollocks, we need our holidays in the Med, otherwise everyone will hate Bo Jangles"

Sorry for the hyperbole, but I genuinely think 'too soon' does not cover the half of it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.


Right? Why doesn't anybody want to talk about why minorities don't trust the American government?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.

There are those stats, then there are the stats that show that the most vaccinated red state (Florida (!)) is 22nd in getting vaccinated. And the bottom 15+ in vaccinations are the most solidly red states. So....who knows


Yeah, it's weird. It's almost like it's harder for minorities to get basic healthcare in red states.

So weird....
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think it's clear that if you can get an area above 70% things get a lot better. There are lots of places where we are above that in the US. Then there is Trump country...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Eightballjacket: Another stat from the UK has shown that deaths didn't spike all that sharply as the cases skewed to young people. And in the US, older people are highly vaccinated.

So bad news for the farkers who are wishing for massive deaths.

So far the case-fatality ratio amidst the delta surge is still 1% in the US, so... bad news for people who believe their actions won't have consequences.


To believe that this surge is as deadly as previous surges, one would have to believe that young people are going to die at similar rates to old people in prior surges.

Old people have vax rates of around 85 to 90 %
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe we should just switch all of our news reporting over to the BBC for a while.

/ World Service is always fantastic and you always learn something new.

// it was, somehow, on AM radio in the town I went to college in. I listened to World Service every morning.


It's on the NPR station in Dallas.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IgG4: I think it's clear that if you can get an area above 70% things get a lot better. There are lots of places where we are above that in the US. Then there is Trump country...


Multnomah County is doing well. We have about one death every few weeks, despite being by far the most populous and densest county. People wear masks, and people are vaccinated. Crazy how that works.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TDWCom29: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x241]


Anyone wanna talk about it? No? Ok then. Let's just keep blaming states and political affiliation.

There are those stats, then there are the stats that show that the most vaccinated red state (Florida (!)) is 22nd in getting vaccinated. And the bottom 15+ in vaccinations are the most solidly red states. So....who knows

Yeah, it's weird. It's almost like it's harder for minorities to get basic healthcare in red states.

So weird....


In NYC and Detroit, African American vax rates are around 35%.  In Detroit, the gov is begging for people to get vaxxed, offering cash.  But there is still widespread hesitancy.
 
