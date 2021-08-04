 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The world of child predators can be a small one after all   (kiro7.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, nasty people, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney, Walt Disney World employees, Florida, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts  
•       •       •

1207 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 8:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willie Sutton, his arms to the sky
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That only took 6 days?   They do that more often.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We obviously can't show the pictures and video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys.

Sheriff Judd only shares those with his special friends.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No more hump day for Quasimodo.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Considering how many people Disney employs it's not that shocking

What is shocking is how many idiots believe they're actually going to meet a teenager
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Adam Smith? Watch out for his invisible hand.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: We obviously can't show the pictures and video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys.

Sheriff Judd only shares those with his special friends.


So you liked them?
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"These are nasty, nasty people," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference. "We can't even use the words that they used. We obviously can't show the pictures and video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys."

I mean, have you even seen the video clips that 13 year old little girls and boys send out?

This is a serious question, because if you have, you're a pedophile.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One


I don't mean to scare you, but predators don't only live in Florida. They are kind of everywhere. Every State has a sex offender website.
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From what I've heard over the past few years......Those 17 Perps musta figured that if Walt can do that so can I........!!!!!!
 
ohmikey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course this is dispicable but didn't the sheriff just publicly execute the character of each of these people without a trial?
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Operation Gaetz?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ohmikey: Of course this is dispicable but didn't the sheriff just publicly execute the character of each of these people without a trial?


Ever hear of a show called To Catch a Predator? This ain't new
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ohmikey: Of course this is dispicable but didn't the sheriff just publicly execute the character of each of these people without a trial?


That's his SOP. He's the one that built the Proto-Skynet to spy/dislocate various undesirables in his county.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Considering how many people Disney employs it's not that shocking

What is shocking is how many idiots believe they're actually going to meet a teenager


Right? Hitmen too.

IT'S NEVER A HITMAN. IT'S NEVER A TEEN. It's always cops.

Also, I am suspicious of the cops in these sting style operations.  "We can't show you the evidence, but these people are guilty."  literally less than 24 hours after that article about how US corporations are turning to prison labor instead of raising the minimum wage?  Yeah, that's totally not worrying at all.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Frequency of 6's in Disney Logo]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In 2019 they arrested 124. Not kidding, look it up. This seems to be the leftovers from that. Disney is a nasty, nasty place under the surface.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: "He was working toward a dive team or a SEAL team or some kind of special Mops job."
(fixed that for ya')

Not every Navy veteran gets to live out their entire dream, but there is nothing wrong with janitorial work at a Disney property (unless you're a child molester)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Considering how many people Disney employs it's not that shocking

What is shocking is how many idiots believe they're actually going to meet a teenager


It's like baiting trolls. They can't help themselves.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
article: 'The other Disney employee was Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, a lifeguard at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge, Judd said.
"He left his girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant with his child, '

I am hoping fervently that this p.o.s. is *not* the father of that woman's baby.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Kitty2.0: Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One

I don't mean to scare you, but predators don't only live in Florida. They are kind of everywhere. Every State has a sex offender website.


I don't mean to check your mansplaining but as a victim of many scumbag predators in my youth, I'm well aware.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Eightballjacket: Kitty2.0: Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One

I don't mean to scare you, but predators don't only live in Florida. They are kind of everywhere. Every State has a sex offender website.

I don't mean to check your mansplaining but as a victim of many scumbag predators in my youth, I'm well aware.


Indeed, they go where the kids are.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Hellfire lyrics
Youtube tDacUZ-bEhE
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He's a Navy veteran," Judd told reporters. "That's right. He was working toward a dive team or a SEAL team or some kind of special ops job."


"Judd" is the type of person who still believes in magic, as in, joining the Navy (or the cops) makes one instantly a person beyond reproach.

Is "Judd" still surprised when a pedophile priest is outed? I'd venture yes.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Eightballjacket: Kitty2.0: Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One

I don't mean to scare you, but predators don't only live in Florida. They are kind of everywhere. Every State has a sex offender website.

I don't mean to check your mansplaining but as a victim of many scumbag predators in my youth, I'm well aware.


Sorry, didn't mean to be an ass. I live in a State that has had two massive predator scandals and yet I still hear people around here who think that these two cases are just outliers.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SoberCannibal: Kitty2.0: Eightballjacket: Kitty2.0: Not at all surprised. One) It's Florida, B) The House of Mouse has always been predatory, Three) See One

I don't mean to scare you, but predators don't only live in Florida. They are kind of everywhere. Every State has a sex offender website.

I don't mean to check your mansplaining but as a victim of many scumbag predators in my youth, I'm well aware.

Indeed, they go where the kids are.


It was kind of shocking to realize just how many times I was in situations where I could have been groomed and the number of times I actually was.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.