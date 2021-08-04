 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   Happy birthday Coast Guard. You look good for 231   (news10.com) divider line
3
    More: Cool, United States Coast Guard, Revenue Cutter Service, U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard, armed forces, present name, military service, Happy 231st  
•       •       •

25 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 9:47 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
snowbrains.comView Full Size

I salute you
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Happy Birthday Coasties

Coast Guard's birthday promises to have boatloads of wine coolers
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.