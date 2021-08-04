 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair) In today's Let Them Fight news, the rich people in the Hamptons are complaining about being infiltrated by even richer people
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockets landing at all hours?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yo dawg, I heard ya liked gentrification, so I gentrified your gentrificated gentrification area!
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).


It is basically a financial version of this Twilight Zone.... https://twilightzone.fandom.​com/wiki/T​he_Little_People
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).


So what does having a $500 net worth make me?
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).

So what does having a $500 net worth make me?


Staying at a Hampton Inn once every ten years?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dletter: dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).

It is basically a financial version of this Twilight Zone.... https://twilightzone.fandom.c​om/wiki/The_Little_People


Thank you. I was actually trying to figure out where the hell I'd seen that very thing, but my brain kept insisting it was The Outer Limits or some Saturday afternoon schlock sci fi filler
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).

So what does having a $500 net worth make me?


Disgusted at everyone?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Rockets landing at all hours?


Is this another one of those stories where people are pissed about all the helo traffic up and down the island?  Lol, good luck, NIMBY's.

/ drtfa
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).

So what does having a $500 net worth make me?


Poorer than me by $1500 or so, but only because of the stimulus checks

/trying to hang onto it for emergency cushion
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).

So what does having a $500 net worth make me?


The help.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See I don't have that problem where I live. I spray for rich people and that keeps them out. Pesky devils.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are mildly inconvenienced rich people?

Quick pass a law to fix that!
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm a 1-percenter. But I bear no resemblance to these people."

Yeah go ahead and go suck a wheel barrow full of dicks.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I bear no resemblance to these people."

Confirming the number one problem elitists have: other people who aren't just like them.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I'm a 1-percenter. But I bear no resemblance to these people."

Yeah go ahead and go suck a wheel barrow full of dicks.


Proletariat high five!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$50 bills are what the chauffeur uses to clean the outside rearview and then throws the dirty bill away.
cops just never seem to see that as litter and they even stop to pick them up for us...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dletter: It is somewhat amusing in that, let's say a person with $500k net worth would look at someone at the Hamptons with $50m net worth with disgust over being so wealthy.... now those Hamptons people are saying the same thing about people with $5b net worth moving in, and it is the exact same ratio (100x net worth).


People are weird about wealth comparisons.  Like it's linear when it's less than an order of magnitude, but then it gets logarithmic when looking at those richer than you and exponential when looking at those poorer than you.  It's one of those S-curves that's asymptotically flat at the top and the bottom, with a section that has a slope of 1 in the middle.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Coincidence? August 2021:
Long Island sharks feast on huge 'buffet' of fish (nypost.com)
 
