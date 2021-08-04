 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Using this cake mix makes baking fast and easy because it comes with almost everything you need already in it. Like the enriched flour, sugar, flavor extract, E.coli, baking soWAIT...what?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why you're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough.  It's not so much the raw eggs, but contaminated flour or poor hygiene while preparing it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds organic!

I'll have 5....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
that which does not kill you....makes you sick i guess...
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, I just bought cake mix today because I'm going to try baking one for the first time. As someone who really doesn't know wtf he's doing, it would be nice if they would give a list of brands I need to stay the fark away from.
 
Goimir
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is why you're not supposed to eat raw cookie dough.  It's not so much the raw eggs, but contaminated flour or poor hygiene while preparing it.


Rat shiat.  It's rat shiat.  Nobody will admit it, but they just don't give a fark.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
".. powdered milk, powdered eggs... BABY powder? WHAT A COUNTRY!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well now how am I going to bake a farty cake?

(Sounds like something from "Bottom" - I can just imagine Rick Mayall saying "farty cake".)
 
UsikFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: So, I just bought cake mix today because I'm going to try baking one for the first time. As someone who really doesn't know wtf he's doing, it would be nice if they would give a list of brands I need to stay the fark away from.


All of them. ALL THE BRANDS. But maybe you will be okay if you cook it according to directions...

The CDC said eight people were interviewed about what foods they ate prior to getting sick, and six of them reported eating or tasting raw batter made using a cake mix. The agency said several brands and varieties of cake mix were bought but didn't identify which brands.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not a diseaseologist, but wouldn't the act of baking the cake kill the E.coli?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: I'm not a diseaseologist, but wouldn't the act of baking the cake kill the E.coli?


You are right. But Americans are so bad with the whole "delayed gratification" thing, they shove half of the raw cake batter down their throats before the oven has even reached 130 degrees fahrenheit.
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: So, I just bought cake mix today because I'm going to try baking one for the first time. As someone who really doesn't know wtf he's doing, it would be nice if they would give a list of brands I need to stay the fark away from.


Just cook the damned cake and it will be fine. It is only the raw batter that could be contaminated.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jeez, last week it was muffin mix tainted with listeria. Contaminated baking-mix trifecta coming into play?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...but, she said, this batter's bitter,...
 
