(NPR)   Wuhan Lockdown II: Delta Boogaloo   (npr.org) divider line
    Nanjing, Yangtze River, China's latest outbreak, Jiangsu, COVID-19 cases, news conference Tuesday, new lockdowns, Viral genome  
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Made this joke before, but...

<2020 springs up from the back seat, knife raised high, and fade to black>
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the had put away the welders they used on apartment complex doors.  Ah well.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a USA near you, Lockdown 2: Here We Go Again!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here we go again.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ghostface and GZA gon be pissed.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image image 320x294]


Someone so obviously changed the year on that and it doesn't even matter, because 2020 was wild as well.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
still confident they will get it under control their contact tracing (qr code) are pretty spot on. they even updated their app now you are not green but pink if you have only 1 dose of vaccine and 2 dose make it golden, considering you cant really go that far if you don't scan your code they will isolate / lockdown the places fix the issue soon enough.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Coming soon to a USA near you, Lockdown 2: Here We Go Again!


Yeah right. Too many morons who would rather die than be sensible. there wont be a full lockdown in the states ever again
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Coming soon to a USA near you, Lockdown 2: Here We Go Again!


I doubt we'll see worse than mask mandates, the MRNA vaccines are too effective, and the people who won't take them, well, that's their choice.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Coming soon to a USA near you, Lockdown 2: Here We Go Again!


Hopefully not if we get vaccinated fast enough. Delta has an easier time slipping past the Sinovac vaccine compared to Pfizer and Moderna.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those damn americans are just sending the newest version of covid to destroy the communist party!

/this is what west taiwan state tv is probably saying... since day one theyve been saying covid was made in the US
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they restricting international travel instead of just domestic travel this time?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should just stop releasing viruses from that lab.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...but China West Taiwan has no cases.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image image 320x294]

Someone so obviously changed the year on that and it doesn't even matter, because 2020 was wild as well.


It's a new season, baby!  Anything can happen!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Are they restricting international travel instead of just domestic travel this time?


You cannot get into China right now, unless you're a citizen. And even then, there is a mandatory strict hotel quarantine upon arrival.

If they still have cases, it is because of community spread. Considering how many lockdowns and everything, shiat must be really bad.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Teddy Brosevelt: Coming soon to a USA near you, Lockdown 2: Here We Go Again!

Yeah right. Too many morons who would rather die than be sensible. there wont be a full lockdown in the states ever again


You could very well be right.  The US as a nation may well not tolerate another round of stay home orders.  I'm not convinced yet, but we shall see.

/Going back to WFH tomorrow
//Vaxxed
///Not driving again for a while is gonna be nice
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I think we can rule out "uncontrolled spread" as a viable solution to ending the pandemic. Let's try something else.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Well, I think we can rule out "uncontrolled spread" as a viable solution to ending the pandemic. Let's try something else.


Our leaders aren't concerned with ending the pandemic, they're concerned with getting us to accept the risk as our new normal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There won't be lockdowns. States that would be willing haven't done it yet, states that are have doubled down on not doing so.

This is going to rage until it burns out. If you're not vaccinated, you are going to get COVID-19.

Just the way it is. GQP won again.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is China just 100x more aggressive than other countries in quarantining?

I see their numbers of new cases as zero every day for months and think "that's bullshiat, not a chance", but then they have an outbreak with 100 cases total and the welding masks go back on and no one is allowed to travel in or out.

Either way I still think their numbers are off by 10x. No way they have less cases than Cyprus.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Is China just 100x more aggressive than other countries in quarantining?

I see their numbers of new cases as zero every day for months and think "that's bullshiat, not a chance", but then they have an outbreak with 100 cases total and the welding masks go back on and no one is allowed to travel in or out.

Either way I still think their numbers are off by 10x. No way they have less cases than Cyprus.


It's both.

China both comes down hard on cases, and also has no control over it otherwise they wouldn't have to come down hard on it, repeatedly.

/mmmm coming down hard
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They should just stop releasing viruses from that lab.


Well at least they let the market dry out if the pic is any indication.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, Maybe, Maybe not.....I just wish someone w/half a brain would figure this whole Virus/Vaccinate/not to be Vaccinated thingy out & quit blaming others for their mistakes & or missteps.

Yes, I'd like to go to a movie, concert, back to work or even out to an indoor restaurant w/out a mask.......I'm doing my part why can't others do theirs???

By not having to worry about catching the next generation of Covid-19 from someone who didn't wanna wear their mask in a store I happen to be in at the same time etc, etc, etc........

I'm not in any hurry to get back to my old (pre C-19), I'm still wearing my mask, seft quarantined, hand washing, social distancing, limiting my shopping trips to now once a month now & etc, etc, etc....

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out for now & back my Movie again...
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark'em.
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Insain2: Yes, I'd like to go to a movie, concert, back to work or even out to an indoor restaurant w/out a mask


Someone mentioned yelling at anyone who takes their masks off during Dune that they are wasting the Maker's water.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Fark'em.


Can you clarify your thought, please?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i am with Ow!
fark,em all.
 
