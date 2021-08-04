 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Alabama private college cleverly finds loophole to get around the state's vaccine passport ban by making unvaccinated students pay for their own Covid testing   (al.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby here.  I have little doubt the RWNJ that run the Alabama state government will find a way to stop thus, but it was good to see the school try to get the students to vaccinate.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get for allowing people to get an education.
Critical thinking.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The system they came up with is even worse than requiring vaccinations, from the GOP perspective.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA, but not on topic:

"you can't B.S. your way through class if you haven't read the assignment. You can try, but you'll wind up looking dumb."

Kyle, you are a bit dim yourself.  I once BS-ed my way through a class discussion without having read the book assigned with ease.  The trick is to know just enough to make broad statements with few if any details.  Then sit there like a lump when the instructor wants to follow up.  Getting students to participate in discussions is like pulling hens teeth - if you are the first one out of the gate, you get brownie points for showing willing - and the instructor will try to get the rest of the idiots to step up.  You just keep your head down and rake in the easy participation credit.  Also, listen to the instructor's questions.  Half the time, they are so desperate to get people to talk, they give away details as their questions get more and more specific to try and coax some shred of response from students (ie "if I ask something really basic, they will surely speak up then").  You can use that to pepper subsequent responses with references that make you look like you have a clue - the instructor is so annoyed at the class at this point that they forget they gave you the ammo you need two questions ago.  You're a damned fool if you try and detail the entire Dred Scott decision at a go, but you can fake it convincingly if you keep to the outer edges.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The system they came up with is even worse than requiring vaccinations, from the GOP perspective.


Considering that said fee will most likely be paid to the university directly via financial aid, this is essentially telling students "Get a free jab and we'll give you $500 in beer money"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberal Arts college? In Alabama? The mob will torch the place by sundown.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Liberal Arts college? In Alabama? The mob will torch the place by sundown.


Somehow it has been around for a long, long time.  It is on top of hill, so it does have the high ground.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Liberal Arts college? In Alabama? The mob will torch the place by sundown.


It's in Birmingham.  As my FiL put it "Tuscaloosa is for winning football, Birmingham is to make the GPAs look not so bad"
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A liberal arts college outsmarted something???


Alabama


Ahh, now it makes sense
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get ready for a tsunami of white redneck tears.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Liberal Arts college? In Alabama? The mob will torch the place by sundown.


There's another on in Mobile that is run by the Jesuits (Springhill College).  Don't fark with the Jesuits.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is how cruises operating out of Florida should handle the unvaccinated.

1. Pay for your twice daily covid tests at cruise liner markup rates.

2. You are not allowed to attend any shows or eat in the dining areas. Cheese sandwiches will be brought to your room.

3. If you test positive, we are dropping your ass off at the nearest port. You are responsible for your own transport home. My mom had a stroke in St. Maarten a few years ago and had to fly home because the cruise had to depart. COVID patients should have to do the same thing.

4. You will only be allowed to disembark into countries that will allow international, unvaccinated tourists.

FAFO.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just noticed the headline was altered, so wanted to say the college in the article is my Alma Mater.  I'm feeling a weird emotion...pr....pride?
 
Palooka_Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So rednecks are heroes on Fark if they're left-wingers. Got it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: Just noticed the headline was altered, so wanted to say the college in the article is my Alma Mater.  I'm feeling a weird emotion...pr....pride?


My oldest sister went there, mostly to get the fark away from my family in the Midwest.  Unfortunately, my parents followed her and I spent high school in Georgia.  The South is a real shiathole.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Palooka_Joe: Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


[Fark user image 850x326]


Obv haven't lived in Murica long enough to replace logic with belief and patriotasm.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Palooka_Joe: Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


[Fark user image image 850x326]


To be fair, there's only about 10 Asians living in the entire state.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Birmingham Southern College is a Methodist Christian College.

It's a nice little campus. I've installed computers there in the 'old days'. Tho every administrator there was a dick.
One time in a meeting the head guy stood up and said "Excuse me I have an issue to which I must attend"
The lady sitting next to me said "He's going to go brush his teeth"....and the guy came back still sucking on a toothbrush like it was the most perfectly normal thing ever.

They also have a Planetarium on site. Which does very nice holidays and some laser shows.
Which is kinda cool to have a Planetarium on site for your College days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Charging community college students $500 targets the poor and minorities who are the least likely to trust the government for a vaccine.  This ain't ivy leauge where the parents will cover the charge or build a new library for no masks.  This targets the young black mom struggling to make her life better and whitey keeps getting in the way, in one fashion or another.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Palooka_Joe: Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


[Fark user image image 850x326]


To protect themselves from maskless people getting in their face blaming them for the 'COVID-19'?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Charging community college students $500 targets the poor and minorities who are the least likely to trust the government for a vaccine.  This ain't ivy leauge where the parents will cover the charge or build a new library for no masks.  This targets the young black mom struggling to make her life better and whitey keeps getting in the way, in one fashion or another.


...it's a private religious four-year school, not a community college.  Try RTFA.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Excellent story, subby. This is exactly what needs to happen everywhere - other colleges and work places. Until people that are actively resisting vaccination have to pay a price (literal and figurative) for that decision, nothing is going to change.

We tried the honor system; it didn't work. If you want to enjoy civilized society moving foward, join the rest of us or pay.

Again, not talking about kids and those that have legitimate reasons for being unvaccinated.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: plecos: Just noticed the headline was altered, so wanted to say the college in the article is my Alma Mater.  I'm feeling a weird emotion...pr....pride?

My oldest sister went there, mostly to get the fark away from my family in the Midwest.  Unfortunately, my parents followed her and I spent high school in Georgia.  The South is a real shiathole.


I spent 5th grade (1985-6) in Alabama as my dad was sent to Air War College, so I know exactly where you're coming from.

My former work tried to send me to Alabama a couple of times.  I refused both times.   Also made sure to support folks who were fighting against their work's plan to relocate to Huntsville

(I was told it's not as bad as the rest of Alabama, but I have sworn that I will never go back, so have no plans on finding out if it's true or not)
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Charging community college students $500 targets the poor and minorities who are the least likely to trust the government for a vaccine.  This ain't ivy leauge where the parents will cover the charge or build a new library for no masks.  This targets the young black mom struggling to make her life better and whitey keeps getting in the way, in one fashion or another.


Considering the poor and minority populations have been disproportionately hit by the disease, encouraging them to get free vaccines by making the alternative cost prohibitive and inconvenient is a much needed course correction.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Palooka_Joe: Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


[Fark user image image 850x326]

To protect themselves from maskless people getting in their face blaming them for the 'COVID-19'?


Ah right.  Insulting names for the virus get fixed.

You should assume I had used one of the offensive names related to the country of origin in those quotes
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Palooka_Joe: Alabama Asians vaccinated at a rate (66%) nearly double Whites (34%), Blacks (34%), and Hispanics (30%)


[Fark user image image 850x326]

To be fair, there's only about 10 Asians living in the entire state.


How to say "I know nothing about Alabama but cliches" without directly saying that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: FTFA, but not on topic:

"you can't B.S. your way through class if you haven't read the assignment. You can try, but you'll wind up looking dumb."

Kyle, you are a bit dim yourself.  I once BS-ed my way through a class discussion without having read the book assigned with ease.  The trick is to know just enough to make broad statements with few if any details.  Then sit there like a lump when the instructor wants to follow up.  Getting students to participate in discussions is like pulling hens teeth - if you are the first one out of the gate, you get brownie points for showing willing - and the instructor will try to get the rest of the idiots to step up.  You just keep your head down and rake in the easy participation credit.  Also, listen to the instructor's questions.  Half the time, they are so desperate to get people to talk, they give away details as their questions get more and more specific to try and coax some shred of response from students (ie "if I ask something really basic, they will surely speak up then").  You can use that to pepper subsequent responses with references that make you look like you have a clue - the instructor is so annoyed at the class at this point that they forget they gave you the ammo you need two questions ago.  You're a damned fool if you try and detail the entire Dred Scott decision at a go, but you can fake it convincingly if you keep to the outer edges.


I would guess bs-ing would be easiest in social studies and psychology.   You won't have much luck doing that in a physics class.
 
