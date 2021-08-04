 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   THE Ohio State will have THE mask mandate in THE fall   (thehill.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, University, Ohio State University, indoor mask mandate, updated guidance, Ohio State campuses, Disease Control, medical facilities, campus community  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 7:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one Ohio State Buckeye who is unaffected by the mask mandate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.


And where did you hear that?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it'll be a masked mugging of Michigan this fall?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?


I saw an article on Barron's saying the below. And, no. It isn't.

Should the Lambda variant scare you? In a word, no. Research is still preliminary, but while early data show that Lambda is indeed more resistant to antibodies raised against other virus variants, the antibody levels in vaccinated people are more than sufficient to prevent disease symptoms from Lambda exposure.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: There is one Ohio State Buckeye who is unaffected by the mask mandate:

[Fark user image 219x172]


Earle Bruce is probably safe too.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?


the... internets...
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The largest colleges in New Mexico are implementing mandates now too.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.


Say what you want at least it's an ethos...
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 151 years is what it takes before ohio State University does something right.
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holdmybones:

Yeah that's sort of where I was coming from, just didn't have an article I read about it handy.  I also read that the breakthrough being seen on Peru is down to them mainly using Covax (AZ) and sinopharm, both of which underperformed against variants vs an mRNA vacccine.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.


Settle down schmecky,  or that vein in your neck will burst.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.

Settle down schmecky,  or that vein in your neck will burst.


Quiet Trumper, intelligent people are speaking.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some people in Ohio do just fine in claustrophobic conditions with high levels of carbon dioxide.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

holdmybones: barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?

I saw an article on Barron's saying the below. And, no. It isn't.

Should the Lambda variant scare you? In a word, no. Research is still preliminary, but while early data show that Lambda is indeed more resistant to antibodies raised against other virus variants, the antibody levels in vaccinated people are more than sufficient to prevent disease symptoms from Lambda exposure.


From all I've read, though admittedly it isn't a lot, a mutation that's truly vaccine resistant (Like, to be as deadly to the vaxxed as the unvaxxed) is a longshot

Not to jinx anything of course
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ohio State sux Michigan State Rules Football forever....!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So you're saying Ohio state is commie, Marxist and hates Jeez us?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?


I read it on fark, it had the scary tag and everything.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

king of vegas: So you're saying Ohio state is commie, Marxist and hates Jeez us?


What do you expect from a youth indoctrination camp? Send a kid to college and they come back a filthy liberal.
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the word at The University?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Purdue is doing the same.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I tried to read THE article, but THE subby seems to believe that THE publisher seemed to have forgotten THE article in THE headline.

/dnrTa
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.

Settle down schmecky,  or that vein in your neck will burst.

Quiet Trumper, intelligent people are speaking.


I'm a "Trumper"?

Interesting if not predictable response.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Purdue is doing the same.


The Browns are masking, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cleveland
//Ahead of the safety curve.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Begoggle: Chinesenookiefactory: neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.

Settle down schmecky,  or that vein in your neck will burst.

Quiet Trumper, intelligent people are speaking.

I'm a "Trumper"?

Interesting if not predictable response.


Given your posting history it's not a big leap
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.


But still very rapey.
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: neongoats: All the filthy Trump cultists will be raping out their frustrations over this on their houseboy and beating their wife. And probably a lot of Karen-ing in public like the plague spreading disease vectors that have no regard for human life that they are. We didn't have to get back to this point, but right wingers are filthy farking shiat people that have positioned themselves as the enemies of humanity.

Settle down schmecky,  or that vein in your neck will burst.


Yeah, what's to be upset about. You people only killed 600,000+ Americans, and continue to try and kill more. Rather than working with humanity to minimize the impact, instead you choose to be variant incubators, trying to find that one variant that kills everyone. Yeah why should anyone be pissed as we sacrificed a year of our lives while the wheels of medical science worked, only to have shiat throwing toddlers with oppositional defiant disorder sabotage it all with their plague ratting around.

I'd do a lot of shutting the fark up if I was a piece of shiat right winger, since you all soaking in enough blood to sate the most vile. Or to put it in a two word sentence even a right winger can understand: get farked.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure,
but tell us how you REALLY feel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?


Jama
Lancet
Nejm
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in WI the legislature is trying to make it so the UW system cannot impose any regulation/restrictions.  These are the same schools being run by Tommy Thompson to whom most people in the legislature owe their careers and has been saying they need to do something more than just roll the freedom dice.  All because Steve Nass is a massive arsehole.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huh.  Maybe they aren't as dumb as I thought.

/jk, woody
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: barc0001: alitaki: So apparently Lambda is vaccine resistant? That's lovely.

And where did you hear that?

Jama
Lancet
Nejm


But enough about the Powerpuff Girls
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never understood why they call themselves THE Ohio State. Its not like anyone else wants to be.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: Never understood why they call themselves THE Ohio State. Its not like anyone else wants to be.


It helps stand out from their branch campus up in Ann Arbor.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.