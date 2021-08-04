 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Pee on my lawn? That's a runnin'-overin'   (blogto.com)
    38-year-old man, Lawn  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.
 
Luse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So much for Canadian politeness, on both ends.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It may not be right, but I understand.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Miserable micturater
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.


But, now the flowers will grow.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, it was Woo. The carpet pisser.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Run-overing? Runnerovering? Running-over?

Crushing. Crushing is good.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.


Yeah, I think there's some back story on this we're not getting.  Like the urinator's wife was cheating with the neighbor, or someone stole the other's prize winning blueberry cobbler recipient, regular Joe kinda issues.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Possible suspect
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kill my grass.
I kill you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: Kill my grass.
I kill you.


Grow your grass indoors, under lights.  Keep the kids away from it.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Grass lawss should be illegal anyway, so pee away, friends. Pee wherever there should be a tree!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.


Nothing harmful about a little piss on a lawn..  A steaming loaf on the other hand is way out of line.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As for the urinator, the severity of his injuries is unclear, but suffice it to say he'll use a toilet next time.

No, I won't suffice it to say anything. You left out the most important part of the story. Why exactly did dude pee on his neighbor's lawn? Was he walking home from the bar and just had to pee really badly? Or was he just drunk and stumbling around the neighborhood peeing on things? Details matter, pal.

Clearly the author of the article is not a Farker.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lsherm: A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.

Nothing harmful about a little piss on a lawn..  A steaming loaf on the other hand is way out of line.


Cool, it's hot enough outside now there won't be any steam.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Lsherm: A car might be a little extreme but peeing on someone's front yard should be considered a hostile act.

But, now the flowers will grow.


Maybe, but dog piss kills grass dead. Not sure what human piss will do.
 
