(Independent)   It's just too bad that Covid doesn't give a shiat that your quads are blasted or your BMI is at its peak. Sad tag is because subby is not heartless   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Virus will replicate in your cells regardless. Giving your immune system to fight those viruses...blah, blah, blah. You're not listening anyway
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously, what do we have to do to get people to take this seriously? This is not the farking flu. This disease is deadly, and getting deadlier by the month.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm heartless to these bastards because they're heartless to us. So f*ck this guy. One less POS self-absorbed jerk who doesn't give two sh*ts about anyone else is now DEAD.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How on earth can someone die of a deadly, contagious disease? There must be more to this story, and by "more," I mean that Hillary probably killed him.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, it's not heartless to be apathetic to his death. He was a plague rat asshole, a drain on the species, and now he's gone. That's good for the human race.

Now, I'm extremely sad that it's come to this, but here we are. Losing people like this is good for the rest of us, because they are active threats to us all. It's them or us because they want it that way, so when they go that's a good thing. The rest of us can all get along just fine without them.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: How on earth can someone die of a deadly, contagious disease? There must be more to this story, and by "more," I mean that Hillary probably killed him.


You can't spell "Hillary Clinton" without "China"... Study it out.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: She continued: "Before he was ventilated he told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. That he wished he had listened".

Wow, this is a first!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I saw one of my anti vax aquatences post a derpy anti vax meme and one of his friends replied that he had it and it's no joke so the OP said "unlike you my immune system ain't no little biatch"

🙄
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll be heartless. F*ck him.
He f*cked around and found out.
British edition.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am heartless AF.

Fetch the Amusing tag.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ripped people aren't all that healthy.  If it's not maintained, all that muscle mass starts to break down, which your liver needs to process or it will fark up you kidneys.  And that's compounded by dying.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You were told.

You were told 2000 times.

You won't be told again.

Die dumb.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: I saw one of my anti vax aquatences post a derpy anti vax meme and one of his friends replied that he had it and it's no joke so the OP said "unlike you my immune system ain't no little biatch"

🙄


Big Joe Rogan fan?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mofa: How on earth can someone die of a deadly, contagious disease? There must be more to this story, and by "more," I mean that Hillary probably killed him.


With her army of ninjitsu trained nurses.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: FTFA: She continued: "Before he was ventilated he told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. That he wished he had listened".

Wow, this is a first!


I've been told that the advantage of humans' capacity for symbolic communication is that humans can learn detailed information about how to deal with threats that they haven't experienced personally.

Apparently it doesn't work that well, though.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, what do we have to do to get people to take this seriously? This is not the farking flu. This disease is deadly, and getting deadlier by the month.


Most of them take it seriously as they gasp their last breaths or watch their family doing it.  That's the answer to your question.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel bad for people with medical conditions that preclude vaccination. I feel bad for people in developing countries that don't have access to vaccination. I feel bad for kids too young for vaccination (or with asshole parents who won't allow it).

I feel bad that I don't feel bad for this guy. But I'll get over it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: mofa: How on earth can someone die of a deadly, contagious disease? There must be more to this story, and by "more," I mean that Hillary probably killed him.

You can't spell "Hillary Clinton" without "China"... Study it out.


You just destroyed my interpretation of reality.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have to be intubated in 26 minutes.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not sad at all. One less asshole on the planet.
 
ryant123
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, what do we have to do to get people to take this seriously?


I spend a lot of time on 4chan, and the only way to get people to take it seriously is for them to get sick. And even then they have excuses and rationalizations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today's Google doodle is appropriate for this thread.  XD

Farking idiots finding out.  Too bad.  So sad.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"fit, healthy, dumbass ..."

FTFTFA
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Petroleum Oligarch: I saw one of my anti vax aquatences post a derpy anti vax meme and one of his friends replied that he had it and it's no joke so the OP said "unlike you my immune system ain't no little biatch"

🙄

Big Joe Rogan fan?


I do believe he likes Rogan
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WOMP! MOTHER-FARKING WOMP!!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 400x300]


I was there for the great photobucket fatality.  Thousands of 20-year-old diy auto repair sites cried out, and were suddenly silenced.
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid 'wishing he had listened'

early 40s are the age where you might still be under the mistaken impression that you are still young.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Seriously, what do we have to do to get people to take this seriously? This is not the farking flu. This disease is deadly, and getting deadlier by the month.


I heard posting angry shiat about them on Fark.com is effective.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"His body was pumped full of every drug in the hospital"

That can't be good...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, it sort of cares.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not heartless.  I do enjoy schadenfreude when it's brought about by willfully stupid people.

Cue ha-ha guy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

Ill pour out a bottle of AXE body spray in your memory, d-bag.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Currently, my wife and her sister are engaged in one of the absolute dumbest arguments I think I've ever seen.  Bottom line, my SIL is a contrarian and refuses to admit she's wrong on just about every farking topic on the planet.  She currently refuses to admit she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 despite all her social media posts to the contrary, if that helps you get a picture of the type.

Naturally, she's also anti-vax.  Despite the fact that she's in her 40s, smokes about a pack a day, has had multiple medical scares, drinks heavily, and works retail, she's claimed everything from "I think I already had it so I'm fine" to "it's experimental" to "allergies" to "those farking commies" are keeping her from getting the vaccine.  Normally I wouldn't give a shiat, but of course there's a family friend's wedding coming up in Chicago we're all attending and it's looking more and more likely that Chicago will impose a vaccine mandate for venues in the coming weeks.  When we mentioned this to her, she said she'd just bum her friend's vaccine card, despite the fact that she knows that the wedding will include people who've overcome cancer and people over the age of 70.

My wife is trying so hard to reason with her sister, but it's like the more this come up, the less likely her sister is to get the vaccine.  I frankly have no problem telling the bride and groom about this issue because I know her sister is lying to them about this, but I also don't want my wife's life to become a living hell because of it.

People farking suck is the bottom line.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just the old/infirm/fat that die. No worries, mate.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: I'll be heartless. F*ck him.
He f*cked around and found out.
British edition.


You're one syllable away from a haiku there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
By this point "vaccine hesitant" is the same as "bi-curious".  You're anti-vax but afraid to admit it to yourself.
 
fehk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
Ill pour out a bottle of AXE body spray in your memory, d-bag.


Oh no, one less person taking staged photos meant to look natural and spontaneous

Too bad
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Headso: Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid 'wishing he had listened'

early 40s are the age where you might still be under the mistaken impression that you are still young.


Yeah but my back reminds me otherwise every morning
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Virus will replicate in your cells regardless. Giving your immune system to fight those viruses...blah, blah, blah. You're not listening anyway


Visual aids might help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ryant123: Ambivalence: Seriously, what do we have to do to get people to take this seriously?

I spend a lot of time on 4chan, and the only way to get people to take it seriously is for them to get sick. And even then they have excuses and rationalizations.

[Fark user image 640x480]


I know a lot of people that brushed it off as flu until they got it.  And yeah, a certain proportion of them still say "It was just a bad cold."  Although they're not entirely wrong about that...if they mean about 12x worse than the flu (36k deaths per year in US).
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Nah, it's not heartless to be apathetic to his death. He was a plague rat asshole, a drain on the species, and now he's gone. That's good for the human race.

Now, I'm extremely sad that it's come to this, but here we are. Losing people like this is good for the rest of us, because they are active threats to us all. It's them or us because they want it that way, so when they go that's a good thing. The rest of us can all get along just fine without them.


My first thought is this had to have been standard behavior for these people, The belief that nothing outweighs their personal wants. In that sense, they would also be a detriment in other situations as well.

And I'll feel bad for those who loved this person, but not feel bad for this person.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sh na na na.
Sha na na na.
Hey hey hey.
Goood-byyye.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

caution: "His body was pumped full of every drug in the hospital"

That can't be good...



I demand all the drugs!

Sir. . .

DO IT!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: I'll be heartless. F*ck him.
He f*cked around and found out.
British edition.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"His death is a tragedy..."

Nah lady.
His death is a punchline.
 
lurkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only sad part is that this genius's DNA survived.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His death and every other death amongst the anti-vaxxers does indeed bring a certain amount of comfort. I'm comforted by the knowledge that I made the right decision and got vaccinated. I don't expect an extra special reward for this decision because as decisions go its a no-brainer. Continuing to live, laugh and love is reward enough.
 
