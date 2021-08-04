 Skip to content
 
(NBC 10 Boston)   "River Dave" is behind bars after being accused of squatting for 27 years on private property. Which, you gotta admit, would give you some seriously powerful calves   (nbcboston.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.


Apparently not, since the dude is in jail.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It sounds like new owners came in and wrecked the place.  Too bad.  The guy is 81, how much longer is he going to be there?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.


Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-pos​s​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is like a reverse Scooby Doo episode or something.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What such a man squatting may look like
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe try prunes or Matamucil next time, FFS.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If this story was set in Idaho River Dave would have already chalked up ten confirmed kills.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy is clearly a wizard. Do we as a society really need to piss off a wizard on top of everything else?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Powerful calf when it grows up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every single anti-vaxxer and anti mask giblet should all rally to support this guy because this guy's freedom is actually being dicked with not theirs
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shostie: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-poss​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/


He's been there for 27, not 17.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shostie: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-poss​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/


This is probably why the owner is taking action now.

I wonder ... If I owned the land and wanted to let him stay BUT I wanted to avoid losing my property, could I just rent it to him for like 1 squirrel pelt a year of something? (To avoid adverse possession)
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Shostie: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-poss​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/

He's been there for 27, not 17.


Headline said 17.

And I never learned to read or write.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After that amount of time I think he's won and should be a left alone
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like new owners came in and wrecked the place.  Too bad.  The guy is 81, how much longer is he going to be there?


"Why don't we just let time kill him?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Squatter's Rights!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.nbcboston.comView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Squats aren't really for calves. Do you even lift?

/nervously looking left and right to see if anyone is going to call me out.....
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't have a river but he can live on my land if he wants.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
81 years old and all he did was exist? Cant they farking leave him alone ffs?

Instead of sending him to jail what about you arrest the plague rats for actually killing people?
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.


Does adverse possession require positive action from the squatter?  If the guy was living there but never made any move towards claiming ownership through adverse possession, then he wouldn't have any rights to it now.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No latches?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.


Define "Improvements". I doubt any of them increased the property value.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thosw: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Define "Improvements". I doubt any of them increased the property value.


By that definition the American government doesn't get to squat anymore they've actually killed the property value of North America. think about all the super fund toxic waste sites
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxxHAHAguyxxx: Squats aren't really for calves. Do you even lift?

/nervously looking left and right to see if anyone is going to call me out.....


Correct. Squats only vaguely work calves. 27 years of squatting would net you some toned hammies, quads, and glutes. And awful back problems if your form sucks.
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't have a river but he can live on my land if he wants.


Wait a minute. I remember you. You're the one with the old-man fetish! Ewwwwww
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 81 years old and all he did was exist? Cant they farking leave him alone ffs?

Instead of sending him to jail what about you arrest the plague rats for actually killing people?


New Hampshire. They're like the Texas of New England. "Don't mess with us."

/Maine is the Alabama.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Adverse possession requires the possession be "open and hostile." The owner didn't even know he was there until 2015.

Property owner Leonard Giles, 86, of South Burlington, Vermont, didn't even know Lidstone was there until the town administrator found out in 2015 and told him, expressing concern "with regard to the solid and septic waste disposal and the potential zoning violations created by the structure,'' according to Giles' complaint in 2016.

Which makes this whole story completely idiotic. An old absentee owner is trying to evict an old man off of heavily wooded undeveloped property because some local inspector is worried about zoning regulations.

The legal action is going to kill both these old men, is that what the township really wants to do?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Shostie: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-poss​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/

This is probably why the owner is taking action now.

I wonder ... If I owned the land and wanted to let him stay BUT I wanted to avoid losing my property, could I just rent it to him for like 1 squirrel pelt a year of something? (To avoid adverse possession)


Then as landlord you would be responsible to make sure the building is up to code, had proper plumbing, electrical, smoke detectors, etc.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: lolmao500: 81 years old and all he did was exist? Cant they farking leave him alone ffs?

Instead of sending him to jail what about you arrest the plague rats for actually killing people?

New Hampshire. They're like the Texas of New England. "Don't mess with us."

/Maine is the Alabama.


Remember that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 81 years old and all he did was exist? Cant they farking leave him alone ffs?

Instead of sending him to jail what about you arrest the plague rats for actually killing people?


From the article it appears that the local authorities made it a zoning issue with the owner.

They are the ones starting the problem. IMO
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: SpectroBoy: Shostie: eurotrader: Adverse possession isn't a thing on all states? 17 years unchallenged with improvements to property gives some rights to the squatter.

Looks like in NH the minimum is 20 years.

At least according to this:

https://www.lawyersnh.com/adverse-poss​ession-of-property-under-new-hampshire​-law/

This is probably why the owner is taking action now.

I wonder ... If I owned the land and wanted to let him stay BUT I wanted to avoid losing my property, could I just rent it to him for like 1 squirrel pelt a year of something? (To avoid adverse possession)

Then as landlord you would be responsible to make sure the building is up to code, had proper plumbing, electrical, smoke detectors, etc.


That's going to cost more than one squirrel pelt.  :(
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give the hermit a composting toilet and let him live out his last bit of time in his cabin. Then, take a flamethrower to it.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Property owner Leonard Giles, 86, of South Burlington, Vermont..."

Octogenarian on octogenarian violence!

/Bonus there's no plans to develop the land, so why again?
//Zoning codes!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The legal action is going to kill both these old men, is that what the township really wants to do?


Knowing most local departments?  They don't care.  Rules are rules what happens happens not their problem
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Moments after being released:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
