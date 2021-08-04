 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Iranians fear new bill will restrict their internet access, a crippling outcome that only happens in the US when people subscribe to Comcast   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby ;-)
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
requires major foreign tech giants such as Facebook to register with the Iranian government and be subject to its oversight and data ownership rules.

Which they all will immediately do because theyre spineless fu*king cowards who care about nothing but money.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have Comcast internet.  So far it has worked well for me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're forcing Iran to use Comcast?!?!?
Isn't that against the Geneva Conventions?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby wins an internet for the day.


/Comcast with no other choice.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: I have Comcast internet.  So far it has worked well for me.



You don't mind that people have gig fiber at half the cost in places that have a choice?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"stirring anxiety among young Iranians, social media users and business owners"

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Some advice is valid in every country.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Comcast, getting a kick etc.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Won't anyone think of the Death to America influencers?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like the USPS, I just don't get Fark's hate of Comcast services.  Business practices, yeah not great.  But as a Comcast internet subscriber for over a decade, my issues with them are years apart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't have Comcast.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey Iran. I have a suggestion for your next drone strike...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ just sayin'
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "stirring anxiety among young Iranians, social media users and business owners"

[Fark user image 760x410]


/Some advice is valid in every country.


In Iran?  You don't understand how totalitarian regimes work, do you?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: "stirring anxiety among young Iranians, social media users and business owners"

[Fark user image 760x410]


/Some advice is valid in every country.


lol@thinking Iran is a democracy.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
