 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Tubeway Army, Captain Sensible, Altered Images, and Talk Talk. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #240. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
32
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Aug 2021 at 12:30 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it tomorrow already?

'Standing' by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please don't ever leave us again, it was all so cold and dreary and desolate and *checks earpiece* sorry, that was just a Full Goth Mode section.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you really back, and also what day is this?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back mister.
Hello everyone :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

alright you lot, it looks like i'm back in the captain's seat for this one. and hopefully moving forward. i did have vacation planned late this month (like, actual vacation, not doing the crap i was otherwise doing) but i may just be too far behind in life to pull that off. so it looks like you lot are stuck with me for a bit.

but!...before regular service resumes, i want to make sure i give a sheen-worthy huge shout-out to NeoMoxie and Pista who have been holding down the fort the last couple weeks. more than once i was like "eff this i'll deal with this crap when i get back" but they were troopers and kept things on track.

so huge shout-out once again to them, and also to all the thread-heads who hung out and didn't give them (too much) hassle.

things ain't back to normal for me yet, and they won't be for a while, but at least i get to play some awesome music today and hang out with some awesome folks.


ps. i'll be addressing what's been going on at the start of the show. because i've received a million questions ya know, and i don't have the energy to answer them all individually.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Gardiner & Gary Numan - Stormtrooper In Drag (1981)
Youtube yI84_k7XRew
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Is it tomorrow already?

'Standing' by...


Spaceballs (5/11) Movie CLIP - We're in Now Now (1987) HD
Youtube nRGCZh5A8T4
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Are you really back, and also what day is this?


maybe.

and also, maybe.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Are you really back, and also what day is this?

maybe.

and also, maybe.


we'll need more than that. some of have been suffering from a wednesday deficiency for weeks.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OMG So glad you are back! Hope you can stay a while.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Are you really back, and also what day is this?

maybe.

and also, maybe.

we'll need more than that. some of have been suffering from a wednesday deficiency for weeks.


i'll trade my problem for wednesday deficiency, 1,000%, no questions asked. WHO WILL TAKE ME UP ON THIS FABULOUS OFFER?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Are you really back, and also what day is this?

maybe.

and also, maybe.


z3news.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car


Cool. I picked up a hammer to use on my phone so I can listen without interruption.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
i'll trade my problem for wednesday deficiency, 1,000%, no questions asked. WHO WILL TAKE ME UP ON THIS FABULOUS OFFER?

if it were in any way feasible, i'd give it a shot. sounds like you could you a break.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: if it were in any way feasible, i'd give it a shot. sounds like you could use a break.


gah
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car


dude. *i'm* not even that smart and it's my own goddamn show 😅😂🤣
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size

My favourite song of all time.
OF ALL TIME!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: cretinbob: I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car

Cool. I picked up a hammer to use on my phone so I can listen without interruption.


you couldn't, i dunno, put it on mute?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver:
i'll trade my problem for wednesday deficiency, 1,000%, no questions asked. WHO WILL TAKE ME UP ON THIS FABULOUS OFFER?

if it were in any way feasible, i'd give it a shot. sounds like you could you a break.


We've got your back, dj awesomesauce. Anytime you need a break from thread/youtube/twitter duties, I know a guy...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: cretinbob: I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car

Cool. I picked up a hammer to use on my phone so I can listen without interruption.

you couldn't, i dunno, put it on mute?


Not punk rock enough. duh.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver:
i'll trade my problem for wednesday deficiency, 1,000%, no questions asked. WHO WILL TAKE ME UP ON THIS FABULOUS OFFER?

if it were in any way feasible, i'd give it a shot. sounds like you could you a break.

We've got your back, dj awesomesauce. Anytime you need a break from thread/youtube/twitter duties, I know a guy...


& I know a gal with pretty awesome eyebrows
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: cretinbob: I picked up a bluietooth FM transmitter so I can listen in the car

Cool. I picked up a hammer to use on my phone so I can listen without interruption.

you couldn't, i dunno, put it on mute?

Not punk rock enough. duh.


must be nice to be made of phone-buying money 😝
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]
My favourite song of all time.
OF ALL TIME!


i would NEVER have guessed temple of love was your favourite sisters track. well, technically, i would have eventually ran out of songs to guess and got it right. but we would have been here a LONG time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]
My favourite song of all time.
OF ALL TIME!

i would NEVER have guessed temple of love was your favourite sisters track. well, technically, i would have eventually ran out of songs to guess and got it right. but we would have been here a LONG time.


The 12" is (to me) the most perfect single ever pressed. Temple Of Love (extended), Heartland, Gimme Shelter.
Gets a run out weekly here. Sometimes more.
Not so keen on the 1992, Touched By The Hand Of Ofra Haza one though.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good Wednesday everyone,

@socalnewwaver good to have you back here :)

It's Wednesday, it must be Wednesday. Finally we are in the right time. Just for once.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good Wednesday everyone,

@socalnewwaver good to have you back here :)

It's Wednesday, it must be Wednesday. Finally we are in the right time. Just for once.


shhhhhhhhh we have seventeen minutes for something to break don't jinx it
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He said Captain I said WOT
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark! SOCALNEWWAVER is back!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]
My favourite song of all time.
OF ALL TIME!


I have that 12" Also, welcome back-ish socalnewwaver
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Fark! SOCALNEWWAVER is back!


[i.pinimg.com image 236x309]


except i quit smoking when i started hacking up internal body parts in the shower every morning.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.