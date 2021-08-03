 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Priest sews lips shut to protest Rupert Murdoch. His statement? "Mmmmph. mmmph, mmm, mmmph, mmmmmmph." (pics)   (euronews.com) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Mass media, The Times, News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch, Climate change, Rupert Murdoch's media outlets, Reverend Tim Hewes, climate science  
705 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 4:22 PM (56 minutes ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sound like the cheese has slipped off that boys cracker...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesting a man with a bullhorn who's aimed it at a mic that's jacked into a gigawatt PA system that's being livestreamed and repackaged and repeated to tens of millions of people 24/7 via multiple mediums... with silence.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think he's thought his cunning plan through
 
neongoats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That could get real awkward if one had to vomit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, at least he wont be sucking off any little kids.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

1funguy: Sound like the cheese has slipped off that boys cracker...


They're called "wafers" when used for communion.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

1funguy: Sound like the cheese has slipped off that boys cracker...


And the priest says, "Mmmph mmm mmm mmmmsss? Mmmrr?" *

*"Did you say boys? Where?"
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has a look on his face of "shiat, now I'm hungry."
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm (Official Video)
Youtube eTeg1txDv8w
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dreamless: [YouTube video: Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm (Official Video)]


Beat me to it.
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Headline News (Parody of "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm")
Youtube dU95v23MQ4c
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus
 
SMB2811
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More priests should do this, like somewhere around all of them. And Reverends, and Imams, and Rabbis and whatever else you call your religious leader.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, shouldn't he be the one wearing the bucket?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's pretty hardcore.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: That's pretty hardcore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thing is, why would Murdoch even care about this eh.. gesture. He is just sitting at home watching this laughing his ass off.

This only works if you sew Murdochs mouth shut, not your own.
 
Tex570
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In a video released on YouTube, Hewes calls Murdoch a "climate change denier, dissembler and delayer" and says the media mogul has influence over governments which has led to a lack of meaningful action on the climate crisis.

Alongside Hewes, a Church of England priest in the Diocese of Oxford and a former dentist, was Reverend Mark Coleman, 62. Coleman took a letter into the building addressed to the Environment Editor at The Times newspaper, asking him to meet and discuss the situation.

The Oxford comma was unavailable for comment...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I don't think he's thought his cunning plan through


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well, at least he wont be sucking off any little kids.


He keeps his eyes sewn shut when it comes to possibly seeing pedophiles in the Catholic Church.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ctl.s6img.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I worked as a vendor to 21st Century Fox several years ago and have been in their offices in NYC. I was struck by how there were displays all over the place about the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. "Cool Change" was the slogan emblazoned all over mugs and posters. All while its on-air personalities were denying the existence of any problem. Really odd.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: johnny_vegas: I don't think he's thought his cunning plan through

[Fark user image 425x353]


Since mine was redundant, here's an addition

David Halberstam wrote about the immolation:

"I was to see that sight again, but once was enough. Flames were coming from a human being; his body was slowly withering and shriveling up, his head blackening and charring. In the air was the smell of burning human flesh; human beings burn surprisingly quickly. Behind me I could hear the sobbing of the Vietnamese who were now gathering. I was too shocked to cry, too confused to take notes or ask questions, too bewildered to even think ... As he burned he never moved a muscle, never uttered a sound, his outward composure in sharp contrast to the wailing people around him."[

What has always stunned me: he kept his posture.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not Amused
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: johnny_vegas: I don't think he's thought his cunning plan through

[Fark user image 425x353]


I admit. I thought he was a Buddhist because taking responsability doesn't sound like a "Kristian" thing to do.

But then a glance at the article told me he was Church of England. Aha! Thinks I! Commie atheist. Hence way more compassionate and courageous than a Kristian.

Good for him. It looks horrible. A very amateur of sewing. But nobody says priests have to be able to sew, or even behave like "Christ" is supposed by some to have behaved.

That would be a small number of the Buddhists.

Let me say this on behave of my fellow atheists:  bless him. Be the blessing you wish to see in the world.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: dothemath: Well, at least he wont be sucking off any little kids.

He keeps his eyes sewn shut when it comes to possibly seeing pedophiles in the Catholic Church.
[Fark user image image 425x311]


Oh, he's Anglican. Slightly less pedo than the name brand church.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: That's pretty hardcore.


Meh, I knew a guy who used to do this every year for Halloween. He worked as a piercer in a tattoo shop, and he was too lazy to put together a real costume. Looks pretty wicked though.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: dothemath: Well, at least he wont be sucking off any little kids.

He keeps his eyes sewn shut when it comes to possibly seeing pedophiles in the Catholic Church.
[Fark user image 425x311]


and it'll help protect him from the black oil aliens.
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Go-Go's - Our Lips Are Sealed (Official Music Video)
Youtube r3kQlzOi27M
 
