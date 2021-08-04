 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1753, George Washington became a Master Mason, a feat made even more impressive by already being an Iron Chef winner, trained Scrum Master, and an ISO 9001 certification holder   (history.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trained Scrum Master"

M God, is there a thing more useless?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?


I only got to yellow and gave up because it's stupid.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it was easier then because they had just made that shait up.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?


Mine is reversible so I can wear brown shoes.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?


PTSD flashbacks
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And even if he applied for a job today he wouldn't have enough years of experience to make it past the automated recruiter bot.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a photo of Washington taking his practical final exam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Washington won my car in a drag race and stole my girlfriend
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit you made my brain think of Mason Plumlee, then the entire Plumlee family immediately came to mind, then Duke basketball right after that.

You suck, subby.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but without an MBA and PMP, we have to start him out at the bottom of the salary band.

TQM experience is ok I guess, but everyone uses Six Sigma. TOC would be nice if we were looking to fill a managerial role, but this is an entry level position that pays at or below market rates. But hey, every Friday you can wear jeans and we have a cookout once a quarter. We're a family here.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How history could have changed with the twitch of a finger...

Durs Egg Ferguson - The Rifle That Didn't Shoot George Washington
Youtube IlD5SFR_qq0
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be a Master Mason to know where the Philosopher Stone is hidden and also to get in for $8 spaghetti nights at the lodge. Worshipful Brother Mort is back from his third heart surgery and he's got his special recipe.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that difficult, when you're twelve stories high and made of radiation.


George Washington
Youtube l7iVsdRbhnc
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: TommyDeuce: Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?

I only got to yellow and gave up because it's stupid.


I got green because that was free and I got out of work to take the courses.

The only thing I learned was that if you can convince enough people that your made up system with nonsense buzzwords and credentials are important, you can print money. It's a good racket if you can get it.
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Here's a photo of Washington taking his practical final exam.
[Fark user image image 425x567]


Too the cask!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]


My dad is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, he says if the Mason's ran the world it would be a better place.

Flipside, until Clinton all but 3 Presidents of the United States of America were Freemasons. The 3 that weren't... All were assassinated.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is he MCP,  A+, and Net+ certified and never worked a day in IT?

/got that going for me
//what a waste of time and money
///grandpa was a Mason
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISO 9001:2015?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "Trained Scrum Master"

M God, is there a thing more useless?


An untrained scrum master.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i've held his masonic gavel in my two dirty normal sized hands.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Here's a photo of Washington taking his practical final exam.
[Fark user image 425x567]


FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, MONTRESSOR!!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TommyDeuce: Yeah, but what's his SixSigma belt?

I only got to yellow and gave up because it's stupid.


I have an equal opinion of all these rent-seeking certification programs that purport financial commitment to be equal to skill and experience.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i've held his masonic gavel in my two dirty normal sized hands.


I slapped the Liberty Bell when it was in Carpenter's Hall. Twice.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lurkey: asciibaron: i've held his masonic gavel in my two dirty normal sized hands.

I slapped the Liberty Bell when it was in Carpenter's Hall. Twice.


So you're the farker who cracked it.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Yeah but without an MBA and PMP, we have to start him out at the bottom of the salary band.

TQM experience is ok I guess, but everyone uses Six Sigma. TOC would be nice if we were looking to fill a managerial role, but this is an entry level position that pays at or below market rates. But hey, every Friday you can wear jeans and we have a cookout once a quarter. We're a family here.


Great, my eye twitch is back.  I hate you.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]

My dad is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, he says if the Mason's ran the world it would be a better place.

Flipside, until Clinton all but 3 Presidents of the United States of America were Freemasons. The 3 that weren't... All were assassinated.


Well, it can be a better world for people who don't get in the Mason's way.

Can't spell utopia without at least a couple of the letters in dystopia.
 
Slypork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]


My dad is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, he says if the Mason's ran the world it would be a better place.


But the Illuminati won't let them
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "Trained Scrum Master"

M God, is there a thing more useless?


CERTIFIED Scrum Master is actually the official title.

And yeah loads of things are way worse than scrum masters. Quality Assurance managers, for example. VPs of marketing.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indylaw: and also to get in for $8 spaghetti nights at the lodge.


Shoot, just say you might be interested in petitioning, they'll stuff you full of so many free canned green beans you won't be able to walk.

/ 32 AASR, DDGM, YADDAYADDA
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]

My dad is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, he says if the Mason's ran the world it would be a better place.

Flipside, until Clinton all but 3 Presidents of the United States of America were Freemasons. The 3 that weren't... All were assassinated.


For the first paragraph, no, we couldn't get anything done because we are excellent at arguing over fine points.  Can't even agree if the French Masons are actually Masons or not.

For the second paragraph, no, nope, no way.  Only a few presidents have been Masons, the last being Ford.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Yeah but without an MBA and PMP, we have to start him out at the bottom of the salary band.

TQM experience is ok I guess, but everyone uses Six Sigma. TOC would be nice if we were looking to fill a managerial role, but this is an entry level position that pays at or below market rates. But hey, every Friday you can wear jeans and we have a cookout once a quarter. We're a family here.


MBA and PMP... 2005 called and would like its freshly minted MBAs back.

totally agree with the rest of the post tho. well done.

did you end up breaking in/out and getting thru that shenanigans level you so well describe? i eventually did, but it took me an embarassingly long time.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's harder than it sounds.  His final task was to execute a panty raid on the Knights Templar.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: talkyournonsense: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x318]

My dad is a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, he says if the Mason's ran the world it would be a better place.

Flipside, until Clinton all but 3 Presidents of the United States of America were Freemasons. The 3 that weren't... All were assassinated.

For the first paragraph, no, we couldn't get anything done because we are excellent at arguing over fine points.  Can't even agree if the French Masons are actually Masons or not.

For the second paragraph, no, nope, no way.  Only a few presidents have been Masons, the last being Ford.


They're not. They're Masauxns.
 
lurkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: It's harder than it sounds.  His final task was to execute a panty raid on the Knights Templar.


Templar Panties are a myth, so it's like a snipe hunt.
 
