(NJ.com)   Evil twin punches sister in the face, drunk-drives with twin brother hanging on the hood, and wraps the car around a tree   (nj.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the sister at least hot?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet you can tell them apart now.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The aristocrats!!
 
PureBounds
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus what a cluster fark. Brother on the hood lost a leg too.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "West Caldwell police issued him summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, carless driving and other motor vehicle offenses."

I'm really impressed with the "carless driving" charge.
 
Morning Horsefarts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey Bob, how'd you lose the leg?"

"My brother took it."
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
According to the gofundme, the guy who jumped on the car's hood was "wide beyond his years."

/doubt
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This Jersey Shore reboot kicks all kinds of ass.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nirbo: According to the gofundme, the guy who jumped on the car's hood was "wide beyond his years."

/doubt


Wise.

/he's actually quite skinny.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the most New Jersey story ever.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Nirbo: According to the gofundme, the guy who jumped on the car's hood was "wide beyond his years."

/doubt

Wise.

/he's actually quite skinny.


Yeah, after he got squished.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish I had a twin brother, so my goatee would make sense.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this would be exercising poor judgement while drinking, on all accounts.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aggravated assault
Vehicular aggravated assault while intoxicated in a school zone
Leaving the scene of an accident
Endangering an injured victim

Of course, the courts would implode without plea bargaining.  So it is what it is.  We can always build more privatized prisons.

The important part is that we're sticking it to these bastard criminals.

Signed -
Stupid ass tax payers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nirbo: According to the gofundme, the guy who jumped on the car's hood was "wide beyond his years."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: Is the sister at least hot?


She was before getting punched in the face.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RaceBoatDriver: Aggravated assault
Vehicular aggravated assault while intoxicated in a school zone
Leaving the scene of an accident
Endangering an injured victim

Of course, the courts would implode without plea bargaining.  So it is what it is.  We can always build more privatized prisons.

The important part is that we're sticking it to these bastard criminals.

Signed -
Stupid ass tax payers.


The important part is he did do all of those things - and he was indeed a bastard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The twist is, they all have goatees!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RaceBoatDriver: Vehicular aggravated assault while intoxicated in a school zone


At 1:20AM
 
Al!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eightballjacket: This Jersey Shore reboot kicks all kinds of ass.


They definitely seem like the sort of family that would have their own TV show.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 600x272]


Never forget? Sounds like Gallant will need therapy at some point so he can move on.
 
