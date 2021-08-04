 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   If someone approaches you to buy Ecstasy in Hellertown and it looks like they have just been in an auto accident, just don't   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
the woman's SUV was flipped during a police maneuver, injuring her and a confidential informant in the vehicle

I think they mean, "formerly" confidential...
 
Marcus Aurelius: the woman's SUV was flipped during a police maneuver, injuring her and a confidential informant in the vehicle

I think they mean, "formerly" confidential...


Snitches get put into traction.
 
Was he buying it from Milo Minderbender's Ecstasy syndicate?  He can sell $8 tabs for a profit at $5 and everyone has a share.
 
ALWAYS KNOW YOUR DEALER


I can't stress this enough...
 
I know she was already looking at a felony but I will never understand the why of what she did. She was probably looking at a couple years in jail. Now she is probably looking at 20.
 
Who TF sells "ecstacy" anymore?

The kids look at me funny when I say that.  It's all "molly" these days.
 
steklo: ALWAYS KNOW YOUR DEALER


I can't stress this enough...


Except in this case she WAS the dealer.
 
When asked why the trooper tried to make the arrest with the informant still in the SUV, potentially putting that person at risk, Troop M public information officer Nathan Branosky said troopers are trained assess the situation and to use the safest and most effective procedures to make an arrest.

That's awfully wordy for, "no comment".
 
UNC_Samurai: Who TF sells "ecstacy" anymore?

The kids look at me funny when I say that.  It's all "molly" these days.


They look even funnier when I try to tell them about Molly Ivins. As for the Fark hedline, yeah, why not? Probably a good discount.
 
UNC_Samurai: Who TF sells "ecstacy" anymore?

The kids look at me funny when I say that.  It's all "molly" these days.


Speaking of Molly..... If this video doesn't get you going you need a doctor.

Cedric Gervais - "Molly" [Official Video]
Youtube CKrhXIfKMQY
 
Isn't it the other side who are supposed to injure the confidential informant?
 
Is buying Ecstasy in Flavortown still ok?
 
