(NYPost)   British stripper and her boyfriend sentenced to prison after robbing a fellow stripper of the $11,000 in tips she'd earned the night before. $11k? In ONE night? What a sucker I was getting that aw degree   (nypost.com) divider line
14
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aw degree?
An Artic Warfare Degree will always look good on a resume, or C.V. since you're in the UK.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
29 year old stripper? Maybe it's different across the pond.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: 29 year old stripper? Maybe it's different across the pond.


She has all her teeth?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
an Attention Whore degree is exactly what she got.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice rack
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I assume an aw degree involves studying baby animals?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An Afghan Whigs degree? Where can I get one of those?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read that headline as raw degree and I lol'd
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$11k in tips, must have been a night where at least one billionaire saudi dude showed up or something.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is a British stripper stealing dollars? She should be getting pounded or something like that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Strippers are the real reason we won't give everybody free college.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: $11k in tips, must have been a night where at least one billionaire saudi dude showed up or something.


Or one thousand guys with a tenner.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: an Attention Whore degree is exactly what she got.


I'm sure she was getting Ph-double-D'd.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Awww that's cute.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

