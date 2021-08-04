 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Richmond couple arrested with loaded guns near US Capitol. No word if they had Cradle of Filth CDs in car   (thehill.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sticking out of his pants?  The city cops I know can tell if you have a gun from down the street when you're wearing a parka, and chucklenuts has one sticking out of his pants?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotta love these responsible gun owners.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we get a St. Louis couple do a copycat crime, outside of MO?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sticking out of his pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only saving grace with these dumb rednecks is their blinding incompetence.

These two super SEAL SCUBA sniper special operators cant even hide a gun in their own pants.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obscure reference but I'll allow it.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The facial recognition system had already alerted on the couple.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sticking out of his pants?  The city cops I know can tell if you have a gun from down the street when you're wearing a parka, and chucklenuts has one sticking out of his pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong


Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One relatively important bit of information missing. Party affiliation. Cops could have saved all the expense, effort and paperwork if they first established whether they would get a pardon in the end.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who would Jesus shoot? Probably Trump, Cuomo, definitely Bezos, Saban, and Biden.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like they weren't planning an attack. They were just victims of the US Gubment's overreach infringing on their right to be quivering cowards afraid to leave their home without a shootin' iron.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They obviously failed From Goth to Boss.
 
illegal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stupid clowns, cops are lucky they weren't lefties.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone call 0118 999 881 999 119 725

3!
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Jajaja. Did you get booted from parler. Or frank.
Welcome
 
capacc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"An ill wind is blowing. Last night I was stirred from my slumber by a crow calling three times.
Caw.
Caw.
Well, you know what a crow sounds like."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And no pictures of them. Must be more of Trump's privileged Christian supporters.

Law enforcement never like to expose what they look like. It's their big secret.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sticking out of his pants?  The city cops I know can tell if you have a gun from down the street when you're wearing a parka, and chucklenuts has one sticking out of his pants?


Yes and cops can smell Marijuana from a block away then when no pot is found they still have probably cause wink-wink to search a vehicle
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Such as?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong


All the people predisposed to election day violence got caught up in planning the coup instead.
 
illegal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.


Yeah, you might want to fact check that, Dallas was six cops killed if memory serves, and then the two on the west coast just off the top of my head.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Fark user image
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Who would Jesus shoot? Probably Trump, Cuomo, definitely Bezos, Saban, and Biden.


I think the only person Jesus has killed* was another kid in one of the apocryphal Gospels

*so far he's supposed to kill billions at the end of the world according to Evangelicals and Islam
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imauniter: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Jajaja. Did you get booted from parler. Or frank.
Welcome


I'm pretty sure this Farker has been on Fark for a lot longer than 5 weeks

Probably longer than me
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet they will try the "shall not be infringed" defense.
 
lefty248
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Sounds like they weren't planning an attack. They were just victims of the US Gubment's overreach infringing on their right to be quivering cowards afraid to leave their home without a shootin' iron.


Samuel Colt did not make men equal, he turned them into cowards.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

illegal: A Fark Handle: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.

Yeah, you might want to fact check that, Dallas was six cops killed if memory serves, and then the two on the west coast just off the top of my head.


Oh we can look at the scoreboard whenever you want. It's OK to admit the more murderous douchecanoes have right-wing beliefs. We can also still have murderous douchecanoes on the left.

/Timothy McVeigh hit a 168 pointer!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

illegal: A Fark Handle: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.

Yeah, you might want to fact check that, Dallas was six cops killed if memory serves, and then the two on the west coast just off the top of my head.


Two on the west coast is that the guy Huckabee gave a pardon to because the girl he raped was related to Bill Clinton?
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

[Fark user image 65x29]


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Gotta love these responsible gun owners.


Yes they are unlike the ones in this article.   I am interested in your views on "responsible" minorities and crime
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably not RWNJ Seditionists but meth enjoying morons
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't it bout 15 years ago the DOJ released a report warning of future right wing violence and the GOP shiat their collective pants?
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It always amazes me how many people don't bother to check into reciprocity laws for sates that they plan on traveling to.  It's like "Oh I have a concealed carry permit, I can go wherever the fark I want now.".  Yeah, no you can't.  Always the supposed "responsible" gun owners too.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: illegal: A Fark Handle: illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.

Nope. The right aims to kill. The worst the left does is burn a building and steal come toilet paper.

Yeah, you might want to fact check that, Dallas was six cops killed if memory serves, and then the two on the west coast just off the top of my head.

Oh we can look at the scoreboard whenever you want. It's OK to admit the more murderous douchecanoes have right-wing beliefs. We can also still have murderous douchecanoes on the left.

/Timothy McVeigh hit a 168 pointer!


Al-Qaeda right wingers hit a 3K pointer.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Exactly. You conservatives should continue cowering in your bunkers, deathly afraid that roving gangs of feminist English majors will catch you unaware and add your carcass to the pile.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

illegal: ElFugawz: Get used to it. There is going to be more right wing terrorism over the next few years. I was pleasantly surprised that there wasn't violence on election day.

/hope I'm wrong

Still a long ways to go to catch up to the violence from the left.


Ok, dum dum. lol
 
bigdog1960
‘’ less than a minute ago  

imauniter: The facial recognition system had already alerted on the couple.


If only there was way they could have obscured their facial features without attracting attention.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freddyV: Wasn't it bout 15 years ago the DOJ released a report warning of future right wing violence and the GOP shiat their collective pants?


The DOJ does this on the daily, but the GOP can't govern us all under threat of coup without GI Sloppy Joe Cosplaying Rambo in the woods.
 
