(Channel 3000 Madison)   Rare but deadly boring BOING trifecta in play   (channel3000.com) divider line
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to post Jackhammer Jill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it out of Philly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately the person who blew it up had covid.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is genuinely quite lovely.

It's great when humanity aren't dicks.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mind if I play w/it too?????
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Boing Trifecta!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait until they find the bodies.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh, giant ducky was better.

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Concerts are the only place I'll partake in beach ball shenanigans. And only if one is coming directly at my head. Never reach for a beach ball at a concert. Not cool.
 
