(Upper Michigan's Source)   Don't think I can wait til I get home before I can huff this nitrous oxide. Maybe I'll try a little while driving, what's the worst that could happen   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Marquette County, Michigan, Marquette County, 32-year-old man, Marquette County Sheriff's Office, Heritage Drive, Negaunee, Michigan, Tuesday evening, Negaunee Township, Michigan  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nitrous​_​oxide#Recreational_use


Those upper class twits want to keep all the NO for themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His sedan with a LED light bar didn't protect him?

The ads all must be wrong.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nitrous is farking awesome but Jesus Christ that shiat incapacitates you while using it. I don't even risk standing up while using it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hippie crack.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Meyhoff wanted for questioning.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Shop of Horrors - Dentist Song
Youtube bOtMizMQ6oM
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Nitrous is farking awesome but Jesus Christ that shiat incapacitates you while using it. I don't even risk standing up while using it.


One time I went full blast-off after a Dead & Company show, came down a few minutes later, and found myself face to face with a smiling woman saying "and that's why you don't take that stuff standing up!" No idea what I had done or said, nor did my buddies, who were also gone at that moment. We had also had some shrooms earlier.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Dad?
[Fark user image 197x255]


Classic
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy thinks he's in the parking lot at a Phish concert.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey free convertible. I've done this ripping around desert and the kids in the back were all 18+. Pretty sure that's legal then right?
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad he didn't kill the kids.  Here's hoping their lives get better with him out of it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
it was a warning, not an instruction manual:

Beck - Fume (Loser single)
Youtube BzzQisxu3Ho
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice...kids in the car....guess she's huffing for the "Mother of the Year" award.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hypoxia is a hell of a drug.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tropical Storm Allison hit right at the beginning of summer vacation between my junior and senior year. We were having a party and there was a lot nitrous.

But it worked out that the friend hosting the party had a dozen people unable to leave his house to move all the furniture upstairs.

The rest of the party was us on his roof doing nitrous and watching the world sink beneath the waters. Fun times.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gopher321: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nitrous​_​oxide#Recreational_use


Those upper class twits want to keep all the NO for themselves.

[Fark user image 400x227]


NO is nitric oxide.  You were looking for N2O.  Your link will confirm.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mom?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nitrous​_​oxide#Recreational_use


Those upper class twits want to keep all the NO for themselves.

[Fark user image image 400x227]


Fark user imageView Full Size

The True Upper class Twits!!!!!!
Cause when they're done w/their race they have to Shoot themselves....I feel the same way about Druggies.....Don't do the drugs just Kill yourselves before you kill some innocent person!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This story is about as UP as it gets.  I assume everybody up there is abusing cheap ass shiat like meth, nitrous, whippets, poppers, husker doos, husker don'ts....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huffing nitrous while driving is no laughing matter.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Scene of the accident
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I live my life one quarter whippet at a time."
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
whippits get gross so quickly though. That metallic taste and then just overall feeling yucky after like 3 or 4.

How did Steve O love it that much.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do human beings insist on doing drugs while driving I say this as someone who's pulled over at a gas station and snorted a $20 bag of cocaine in one line.
In hindsight I should have waited till I got home.
farking a humans are stupid
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heh.  CSB I guess, but last time I was near Marquette we had to avoid someone who was driving 55mph toward oncoming traffic, because they apparently mistook the divided 4-lane road for a regular 2-lane road.

Is it the road, or the drivers?  Maybe both?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Heh.  CSB I guess, but last time I was near Marquette we had to avoid someone who was driving 55mph toward oncoming traffic, because they apparently mistook the divided 4-lane road for a regular 2-lane road.

Is it the road, or the drivers?  Maybe both?


Is this same place where Aunt Diane died
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was doing nitrous last Saturday, just before getting shot up with morphine.

Now, granted, it was administered by an ambulance crew in an attempt to let me move without excruciating pain, so I wasn't exactly in a frame of mind to enjoy it. But it did let me get to the ambulance eventually.

/Fark sciatica.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: I was doing nitrous last Saturday, just before getting shot up with morphine.

Now, granted, it was administered by an ambulance crew in an attempt to let me move without excruciating pain, so I wasn't exactly in a frame of mind to enjoy it. But it did let me get to the ambulance eventually.

/Fark sciatica.


did not know sciatica was nearly that bad- hope you're feeling better!
 
